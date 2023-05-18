Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Adam Warlock, Deadpool, and LOTS of Spider-Man

You may feel a bit of Deja Vu this week, as many of these books have previously appeared in the Top 10. Deadpool maintains his standing while his good buddy Spider-Man continues to dominate this list, appearing not once but four times! Of course, some recent news has caused the likes of a first appearance in Ghost Rider that has piqued the communities attention. At the same time, Adam Warlock finally made his MCU debut, and the fans appear to dig it, propelling another of his first 'appearances' onto the list. To top it off, we got some new release books with exceptional variant covers. Read on, and find out for yourself which books made it to the Top Ten and why!

#10: SPIDER-MAN #8 – ROB LIEFELD – HOMAGE | MARVEL | 2023 | Oh, Spider-Boy, you've been around for a moment, but your market influence is abundant. Seriously, Spider-Boy is everywhere, with even his second appearance in this book making an appearance. Also, you have Rob Liefeld bringing the heat with this SECRET WARS #8 homage starring Deadpool, the self-proclaimed best friend of Spider-Man, and all his offshoots. We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $17.

#9: GHOST RIDER #28 | MARVEL | 1992 | Like the hell-fire skull of Ghost Rider, this book has been scorching multiple times in the past several years before ultimately cooling down. Then, speculation fires it up again, and boom, it's back on our list. Recently, rumors began to swirl that up-and-coming star Mia Goth is set to play Lilith in the upcoming, albeit delayed, Blade movie. Lilith first appeared in this book, which led many fans to search for a copy on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $99 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#8: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 | MARVEL | 1991 | This book rocketed up the charts when it was announced Deadpool 3 was going to happen, under the Marvel banner, no less. Then, like all things, it calmed down dramatically, opening the doors for collectors to snag a copy for a solid price. We're in the midst of the quiet period between announcement and release, and Deadpool is undoubtedly benefitting from it. Luckily for fans, Deadpool is in good hands, with the passion of Ryan Reynolds driving the character and the know-how of Kevin Feige offering a guiding hand. We're in for a treat when its release day finally arrives. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,500 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $491.

#7: SPIDER-MAN #8 – MARK BAGLEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | More Spider-Boy? The community said yes, please! This Mark Bagley variant came out of the gate hot and is maintaining some heat. Oddly enough, all variants for this book have fallen in line with each other since its release. Collectors have their choice of the litter, and it appears they're buying them all. We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#6: AMBASSADORS #1 – FRANK QUITELY | IMAGE | 2023 | Well, this book is no longer flying under the radar! Touted as "The most ambitious comic book of all time," is quite the billing. Initially, most disregarded it before they got their hands on it, as Mark Millar titles can be unpredictable in their longevity (both in new issues and aftermarket returns). With the strong pencils of Frank Quitely, fans were wowed by the fantastic art within and the story's premise: only six people out of billions receive superpowers. The rest is worth reading for yourself. The community is taking that seriously, as we tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $5.

#5: SPIDER-MAN #8 – HUMBERTO RAMOS | MARVEL | 2023 | Humberto Ramos's top-secret variant for SPIDER-MAN #7 set the comic community ablaze with strife. He was all the rage, as was the cover on which he debuted. Now, Ramos is seeing more attention heaped upon his variant for this issue. But while most were caught up in the Spider-Boy mania, a debate slowly began to build. Some labeled this book as Spider-Boy's first full appearance. However, issue #7 takes that key notation with a two-page introduction, heavy dialogue, and the character introducing himself by his moniker (Spider-Boy) and real name (Bailey). So, until another debate arises, the community continues to pick up anything associated with Spider-Boy as we tracked it at a high sale of $132 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $32.

#4: SILK #1 – DAVID NAKAYAMA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | David Nakayama has a habit of dropping bombshell characters onto a cover, and they proceed to go gangbusters. He did it with Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and his most recent, Silk. Silk has a dedicated fanbase, and when she got the Nakayama "red-carpet" treatment, they opened their wallets big time to secure a copy! What a fun concept that stands out among the many great Silk covers. We tracked it at a high sale of $62 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $57.

#3: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC #9 – DAVID AJA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | As this book's only ratio variant cover, it was bound to receive some attention. But David Aja delivered a simple yet breathtaking cover with fans scrambling to secure a copy, as most retailers didn't order twenty-five copies of this book. It also features an under-the-radar first appearance of Shea Ganandra, a new force-sensitive character. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $64.

#2: MARVEL PREMIERE #1 | MARVEL | 1972 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here and crushing it. Some have touted it as the best MCU release since Endgame. While not the sole focus, a key player was Adam Warlock, who finally made his MCU debut. Warlock has SO much history with an incredibly varied backstory that could lay the groundwork for some cool stuff for the future in the MCU. The mythos of Adam Warlock started right here, as this book revealed his origin and gave him the moniker he is best known for. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,750 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw VG FMV of $57.

#1: SPIDER-MAN 2 #1 – GAMERVERSE PREQUEL – PROMO 2023 | MARVEL | 2023 | This book was the talk of the town after this year's FCBD. While many noted it was an FCBD freebie, it was a promotional prequel comic showing the community what Spider-man and Miles Morales have been up to since the first Spider-Man game dropped. What better way to build hype before the second game releases than by showing us what the Spidey gang has been up to and introducing us to their newest villain, Hood (not to be confused with THE Hood). When the community realized what this book was, there was an immediate run on them, which drove up the price dramatically. Despite a slight drop in interest and price, it maintains its #1 spot as the community is still working diligently to secure a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $15.

