Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Star Wars: The High Republic, Conan, and Street Fighter

#10: MARVEL PREMIERE #12 | MARVEL | 1973 | We spotlighted this book just last month as it was announced that Patti LuPone would play Lilia Calderu in the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Lilia first appears in this book as the Queen of the Gypsies, a magic wielder in her own right. While Agatha: Coven of Chaos has quietly faded into the background, Marvel has been trickling out information over time, bringing some serious star power to the project and filling in the gaps with castings like this! We tracked it at a high sale of $74 for a CGC 9.0 copy and a raw FN FMV of $16.

#9: DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 – JUAN FERREYRA | MARVEL | 2023 | This book fell off the Top 10 as fan interest shifted towards the incredibly popular Spider-Boy. While that may be the case, this book featuring the first appearance of Dream Spider is back on the top 10 list this week due to Marvel's July 2023 solicitations announcing that Dream Spider will return in her first solo adventure in Edge of Spider-Verse #4. With the upcoming blitzkrieg of Spidey characters, many collectors hope to acquire the first appearance of the potential next big thing (and she's pretty unique and exciting)! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.6 with a current NM raw FMV of $21.

#8: STREET FIGHTER #1 | MALIBU | 1993 | Here is another book we recently touched on, as it was announced Street Fighter would be getting the big screen treatment. A lot has happened since then, with brothers Danny and Michael Philippou set to direct, per The Hollywood Reporter. Also, in the interim, the Super Mario Bros. Movie topped a billion dollars worldwide, continuing the dominant streak video game adaptations have been on. Sonic the Hedgehog broke the mold, The Last of Us followed it up, and hopefully, Street Fighter will seal the deal and erase that pesky taboo. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $10.

#7: STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #6 – SKOTTIE YOUNG (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | This book was marketed as a big deal, an epic conclusion that would change the use of magic and its users forever. What better way to commemorate said event than with a wicked Skottie Young 1:25 variant? The die-hard fanbase loves Young's work and picks up every cover. They often propel harder-to-find books, such as this, whenever they come to market, and the fact it's the conclusion of a run certainly helps! We tracked it at a high sale of $105 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $78.

#6: W0RLDTR33 #1 – JENNY FRISON (1:10) | IMAGE | 2023 | Anything James Tynion is attached to tends to see some movement, especially after the popular series, Something is Killing the Children (SIKTC). W0rldTr33 is no different and had an immediate spotlight on it as the first batch of copies shipped with a printing error. Those books quickly became sought-after on the aftermarket, and now some of that attention has shifted toward this Frison 1:10 variant. Her SIKTC covers typically do very well, and that trend appears to continue for this new series! We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $15.

#5: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 | MARVEL | 1966 | Recently, an interesting set of leaks has been moving across the internet for the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. Specifically, it was leaked that the Rhino would be the main antagonist in the upcoming project. There are contradicting stories, though, about whether he will be the one who kickstarts Kraven's enhanced powers or whether Kraven will be hunting him throughout the film. Regardless, cue the run on the first appearance of Rhino, a classic and expensive book. We tracked it at a high sale of $990 for a raw copy and a VG FMV of $247.

#4: CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 | MARVEL | 1970 | Conan had somewhat of a revival at Marvel before being pulled and moving to a new publisher. Titan Comics will be taking on a new iteration of Conan, and By Crom, does it look fun! Recently Titan Comics released a sneak peek of the first issue due in July, along with other plans to adapt other characters from the Robert E. Howard universe. This book features a couple, including Conan and Kull the Conquerer. In addition, the first film with Arnold Schwarzenegger just hit Netflix on 5/1, alongside unconfirmed rumors of a new TV series in development at the streamer. All of these factors factored into a surge of sales this week at a high sale of $7,100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $258.

#3: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | This book will not stop! It's holding on strong but shows signs of slowing down, including dropping the NM FMV from $40 to $31. It is unclear whether that's because demand is waning or more copies are finding their way to the market. But, this book has been on fire since its release, as the community is fascinated by the new Spider-Boy who first appeared in this book and on this cover (and not that one from the 90s!). We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $31.

#2: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – QUEST OF THE JEDI #1 – FICO OSSIO | DARK HORSE | 2023 | Much like the regular edition of this book, this variant cover from Fico Ossio is receiving a ton of attention. With multiple first appearances and the start of a new run, it is Star Wars and almost May the 4th; this book has some things going for it. That, and its vibrant covers, make the lightsabers stand out. While Star Wars isn't solely about lightsabers, everyone and their mom recognizes what they are. Often when they see them, their interest is piqued, and the rest is history. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $29.

#1: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – QUEST OF THE JEDI #1 – TOM FOWLER – REGULAR | DARK HORSE | 2023 | The comic community scrambled to their local shops to acquire copies of this book, selling out almost instantly. Thus, many had to resort to the aftermarket to acquire copies. Like Spider-Boy did a few weeks ago, copies immediately started to command a premium. Why? This book features several new appearances of hyped-up characters, including legendary Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim, his Padawan Vix Fonnick, Azling Rell, and Master Zin. Oh, and there's a potential new adversary that the fandom is talking about; Darth Ravi. It has the fandom hooked, and it will be interesting to see how that momentum holds up in the coming weeks. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a presale CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $26.

