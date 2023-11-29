Crave #1 Review: An Enticing New Series Stands Out From the Crowd

In the age of superheroes and space operas, it's hard to make a slice-of-life story stand out in such a saturated marketplace. That much is the case across mediums, from mid-budget romcoms and comedies being non-existent in theaters to the top-selling comics including more THWIP's and SNIKT's than one could ever need. Crave #1, however, may have the necessary pieces required to make what seems to be an ordinary idea stand out among such similar titles.

This erotic thriller captures minds from the first turn of the front cover, thrusting readers into an environment that keeps them on their toes for a variety of reasons. Maybe it's Maria Llovet's simple and ragged artwork, often missing details that readers are left to fill in. Or maybe it's the fact the first two pages show a handful of different couples in various stages of intimacy.

Desire may be the buzzword for this debut, with Llovet's script examining the art of temptation in many forms. Though physical desire is evident from the leap, Llovet's script also places social acceptance under intense scrutiny; readers are treated with a Charlie Brooker-ian angle as students debate the importance of social media metrics and their impact on one's life and psyche.

Then on top of all that, there's a sense of dread and tension as an app called Crave places a chokehold on a university's campus and that may be the best part of this genre-bending tale. It's as sexy as it is tense, a coming-of-age story shrouded in a story made for an older generation. This comic is one where the story comes first, at the risk of depthless characters that find themselves far from three-dimensional.

Luckily for Llovet and readers alike, it's a risk that pays off this this premiere given just how strong the other pieces of the puzzle are. That said, it's a premise that's not entirely original and runs the danger of skirting too close to similar stories that preceded it. Right now, one issue in, and the art and story are good enough to propel interest forward at least a few more issues for these teases alone.

Published by Image Comics

On November 28, 2023

Written by Maria Llovet

Art by Maria Llovet

Colors by Maria Llovet

Letters by Maria Llovet

Cover by Maria Llovet