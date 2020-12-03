Daredevil 25 Sold Out, Marvel Announces Second Printing With New Covers (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel's Daredevil has been hitting on all cylinders, and it threw everyone for a loop when Matt Murdock decided to surrender himself and stay in jail to set an example for other vigilantes. Elektra was also quite shocked, and after the events of issue #25 she is trying to earn his trust in the only way she knows how, and that is by becoming the new Daredevil. The big reveal made issue #25 a hot commodity, and now Marvel is sending it back to print with two gorgeous variant covers, and you can get your exclusive first look below.

“I’m so excited! Issue 25 is the beginning of a massive new chapter in Daredevil’s history, and yet we didn’t relaunch with a new number one? Wow, 2020 is WEIRD, y’all," Zdarsky told ComicBook.com.

“But for real, I’m so grateful we’re getting to tell these kinds of stories and that the readers are there for it. Marco and Marcio are producing career-defining art for this book and we’re just getting started. Daredevil in 2021 is going to take us to places no superhero comic has gone before," Zdarsky said.

You can find the solicitation details for the second printing below, and the stylish covers can be found in the images above.

DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG VAR (OCT209081, FOC 12/14/20)

DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG RATIO DESIGN VAR (OCT209082, FOC 12/14/20)

Daredevil #25 is written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, and you can find the official description below.

“DOING TIME Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man’s death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison’s worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it?"

Daredevil #25 is in stores now, and the second printing hits in December.

What did you think of Daredevil #25?