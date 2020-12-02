Marvel Has a New Daredevil

✖

The Marvel Comics universe has a new Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen. Those who have been following Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil will know that Daredevil recently confessed to manslaughter after accidentally killing a man. His sentence is two years in prison, which he plans on serving to set an example to other vigilantes like himself. But Hell's Kitchen still needs a protector. The last time Matt Murdock went to jail, Iron First acted as Daredevil to protect the vigilante's secret identity. This time someone else is taking up the Daredevil mantle, and there's mistaking them for the original. SPOILERS for Daredevil #25 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto follow.

Matt Murdock's old flame, Elektra Natchios, recently re-entered his life. Though once close, the two walked very different paths after their first parting. Matt became a lawyer and the vigilante Daredevil. Elektra became an assassin entangled with The Hand.

Daredevil and Elektra have recently discussed taking their good fight to a higher level, focusing on more significant evils than muggers and drug dealers. Elektra wants to take down the Hand, and she's found a way to accomplish that goal. The problem is that she requires Matt's help, and he's busy serving his sentence behind bars.

In Daredevil #25, Elektra pays Daredevil a visit inside the prison. She tries to convince him to escape and leave with her to work together against the Hand. He refuses. He doesn't trust Elektra, and if she wants anything from him, she'll have to earn that trust.

Elektra realizes there's one way to do that. She becomes Daredevil:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

It looks like Elektra is taking over for Matt as the new Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Will she remain there for Matt's entire two-year sentence? Or does she have something else planned?

Daredevil #25 is on sale now.