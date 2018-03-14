Exclusive: Dark Horse Reveals Convention Exclusive Xerxes And Black Hammer Variant Covers At C2E2

Fans at C2E2 will have the chance to grab some amazing limited edition variant covers courtesy of Dark Horse.

Dark Horse has revealed two new variant covers that will debut at C2E2, the first of which is a variant to Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #1, which features a wraparound cover by Frank Miller. The cover will include metallic gold foil stamping highlights and will be limited to a print run of 1000. There will be a limit of 5 copies per person per day, and each copy can be purchased for $15.00.

The second new cover is a variant of Black Hammer: Age of Doom #1 by artist James Stokoe. The cover is limited to a print run of 1000 and will be limited to 5 copies per person per day. You can grab one of these covers for $10.00, and the best part is that the variant will be available two full weeks before the first issue officially drops in comic stores. You can check out both covers below.

Both covers will be available starting at C2E2, but the covers won’t just be available for purchase there. These covers will be purchasable at any convention Dark Horse attends while supplies last, so fans at other conventions will also have chances to pick these up.

The descriptions of both issues can also be found below.

Xerxes: The Fall Of The House Of Darius And The Rise Of Alexander #1 is written by Frank Miller with art by Miller and Alex Sinclair. The official description is listed below.

“Frank Miller returns to the world of 300 with this sprawling historical epic! Persian King Xerxes sets out to conquer the world to avenge his father Darius’s defeat and create an empire, unlike anything the world has ever seen . . . Until the hardy Greeks produce a god king of their own, Alexander the Great.”

Black Hammer: Age of Doom #1 is written by Jeff Lemire with art by Dean Ormston and Dave Stewart. The official description is included below.

“The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns! Picking up immediately where we left off–Lucy Weber has become the new Black Hammer and right as she’s about to reveal to our heroes how they got stuck on the farm and can escape she vanishes. Now our new Black Hammer finds herself trapped in a gritty world filled with punk rock detectives, emo gods, anthropomorphic humans, absurdist heroes, and many more weirdoes, in a mad world in which there is no escape!”

Xerxes: The Fall Of The House Of Darius And The Rise Of Alexander #1 lands in comic stores on April 4, while Black Hammer: Age of Doom #1 lands in stores on April 18.