Dark Horse Promotes The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos to Ongoing Series (Exclusive)

James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Isaac Goodhart, Miquel Muerto, and Aditya Bidkar's new series from Dark Horse Comics The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos has reason to celebrate, as the series has been promoted from a mini-series to ongoing series. The book's first issue has already sold out, and hopefully, that is a sign of things to come for the rest of the series, which will actually hit comic stores on June 28th. The team is excited about the expansion of stories they start to tell in the new ongoing, and we've got an exclusive preview of the series on the next slide.

"It's extremely exciting news to me to see the first issue sell out so early!" said Senior Editor, Daniel Chabon. "I see Christopher Chaos joining the ranks of Dark Horse's other long-running creator-owned series like Black Hammer, Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, and more. I am super proud of the creative team and I hope to see this continue as far as we can take it.

"James and I developed an entire world and history for Christopher Chaos that is filled with monsters and mad science going back centuries... Now, due to such an overwhelming response from readers, we have the expanded scope necessary to explore it in its entirety! Thank you so much to everyone that's supported this odd book, and get ready to spend the next few years alongside Christopher and the monsters he picks up along the way," said Tate Brombal.

"Yes! YES!! It's alive! It's ALIIIIVEEEE (for many more issues)!" said Isaac Goodhart.

You can find the official description for the series below.

"From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-winning writers of Something is Killing the Children, The Department of Truth, and House of Slaughter; and the artist on Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story comes this LGBTQ+ horror-hero coming-of-age series that's Invincible meets Doom Patrol.

Meet teenage mad scientist Christopher Chaos. For all his life he knew he was different. His brilliant mind works in ways that defy logic and enable him to do things that push him beyond his peers. Unfortunately, these abilities have also caused great pain in his personal life--leading others to fear him and leaving Christopher with profound loneliness and guilt.

Then one day something cracked. When the cute boy at high school turns out to be a deadly creature, Christopher finds himself pitted in a world of monsters, heroes, and a cult of hunters out to kill them all."

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #1 hits stores on June 28th.