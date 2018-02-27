ECCC 2018 Exclusive: Dark Horse Announces The Alcoholic Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition

Dark Horse is bringing back a classic for the latest addition to its Berger Books line, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

That would be Jonathan Ames and Dean Haspiel‘s The Alcoholic, which Dark Horse is celebrating with a Berger Books Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition. The latest addition to Vertigo founding editor Karen Berger‘s Dark Horse line features the original story in a trade paperback format, but fans will also get a look at the book’s creation with a special behind the scenes artist section. The Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition will also feature a new prose piece by Ames, which will expand on the story material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will know Jonathan Ames as the creator of HBO’s Bored to Death, Starz’s Blunt Talk, and the critically acclaimed writer of Wake Up, Sir!, The Extra Man, What’s Not to Love?, and You Were Never Really Here, which has also been turned into a film starring Joaquin Phoenix. The art on the Alcoholic is provided by Emmy Award winner and Eisner Award-nominated artist Dean Haspiel, who fans will know from The Quitter, Billy Dogma, and The Red Hook.

You can find the official description for The Alcoholic: Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition below, and the cover for the new edition is included above.

“The Alcoholic: Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition tells the awkward and agonizing tale of a boozed-up, coked-out, sexually confused, and hopelessly romantic author Jonathan A. Marked with humor and heartbreak, this poignant and moving tale explores the life of a failing writer who’s coming off a doomed romance and searching for hope. Unfortunately, the first place his search takes him is the bottom of a bottle as he careens from one off-kilter encounter to another in search of himself. From a touching relationship with his aging great aunt, to an inebriated evening with an amorous octogenarian dwarf, The Alcoholic tells a story at once hilarious, excruciating, bizarre, and universal about how our lives fall to pieces and the enduring human struggle to put things back together again.”

The Alcoholic: Tenth Anniversary Expanded Edition TPB hits stores on September 12, 2018, and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic store.