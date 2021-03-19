A DC Character Was Secretly a Billionaire

✖

Nightwing kicked off a new era in DC's Nightwing #78, an issue that set up Dick Grayson's new status quo but also reached back into his past to remind fans why he's the hero he is today. There was no way to do that without some flashbacks between Grayson and Alfred, who played such an important part in Grayson's life over the years. It was a wonderful issue, to say the least, but it also carried a pretty big reveal for longtime Batman fans, as it turns out one particular character was secretly a billionaire this entire time.

Barbara Gordon ends up surprising Grayson at his apartment, breaking through all his state-of-the-art security without breaking a sweat mind you. She is the executor of Alfred's Estate, and since Dick was going through all that Ric Grayson stuff at the time of the reading, she needs to get him up to speed.

She tells him to sit down because this is going to be a lot to deal with, and after handing him a laptop he says he doesn't understand. Gordon says she understands, as it's a lot of zeroes, and Grayson says "He was...? Gordon confirms "He was."

Grayson then says "Why would a billionaire make me sandwiches and do my washing?" Gordon says "For the same reason a billionaire would fight crime in Gotham. It's what he wanted to do." She then hands him a letter from Alfred to explain it better.

"Please don't be alarmed, I didn't foresee my own death. Given our line of work, I write one of these every year. It seems prudent. I'm sure the fortune I'm leaving you comes as something of a shock," Alfred wrote. "As Master Wayne's legal guardian, I was given a large amount of Wayne Industries stock. I was also given a ludicrous amount of wealth I had no need for. I invested much of this wisely and ethically and had planned to find a place where it would do the most good."

"In fact, I planned to come to you for advice. Like Bruce, your mind is astonishing. You can think in ways no one else can. You are a problem solver and the world is full of problems," Alfred continued.

"Nightwing is back-and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl’s help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!"

Nightwing #78 is in comic stores now.

