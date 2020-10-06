The Weekly Pull: Batman #100, Champions, Jupiter's Legacy, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, the current Batman series reaches its 100th issue milestone. America Vampire returns from a five-year hiatus, Image Comics launches a comic book sitcom, and Neil Gaiman brings Norse Mythology to comics. Plus, new editions of Mister Miracle and Jupiter's Legacy. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

American Ronin #1 (Photo: AWA Studios) Written by Peter Milligan

Art by ACO

AWA is a new publisher in the comics space, and its Upshot imprint is even younger. Still, it has some serious talent in its roster. That's evident in this week's release of American Ronin, a new title from X-Statix and Shade, the Changing Man writer Peter Milligan. Here Milligan is teaming with one of the most exciting artists to emerge in the past few years, ACO. Together, they're telling a thrilling tale about a rogue corporate assassin trying to tear down the shadow entities that control our world. Milligan knows how to write a high-concept modern epic. ACO brings some of the most inventive visuals by any working artist. Together, American Ronin could prove to be AWA Upshot's first breakout story. -- Jamie Lovett

American Vampire 1976 #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

I have no recollection as to where or how American Vampire left off when its last issue was released more than five years ago. Was it in space? However, I do remember the consistent thrills this series delivered and how well it applied its premise across different eras of Americana. So even if a lot of information needs to be recapped, expectations remain high for the final chapter of a saga that began as a Western and now lands on the precipice of the Reagan Revolution. Albuquerque's ability to twist the human form into painful and monstrous contortions is unparalleled, and it's a delight to see him return to horror in October. Additionally, the promise of a conclusion after more than a decade of intermittent issues is exciting for readers who have been engaged since 2010. Skinner Sweet, Pearl, and all of the other vampires have survived a century of American history, but will they reach the modern day? I'm ready to finally find out. -- Chase Magnett

Batman #100 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March, Carlo Pagulayan

The conclusion of "The Joker War" arrives in this week's Batman #100 and it's an issue that's set to chart the course for the future of not just Gotham but Batman. While the much-hyped story from James Tynion IV has been uneven at best and downright aimless at worst, what may be the biggest Batman issue in years is one that DC fans just won't want to miss. It's a book with the potential to reshape everything we know about the Dark Knight and his plans for the city he loves as we get to the final showdown between the hero and the Joker. Love it or hate it, this is one of the must-read books this week. -- Nicole Drum

Champions #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Eve Ewing

Art by Simone Di Meo

The fallout from Outlawed has created a very different world for some of our favorite heroes, but despite being on the other side of the law, Ms. Marvel, Nova, and Spider-Man aren't going to stop being heroes. Writer Eve L. Ewing is guiding some of our favorite heroes through this challenging era, and artist Simone Di Meo is making sure every page looks out of this world. If you've been waiting to see what the Champions are all about, your wait is now officially over. — Matthew Aguilar

Far Sector #8 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Getting adjusted to all the extreme differences between her home world and the City Enduring has been quite the challenge for Jo, but after all this time attempting to get to the bottom of who killed Averrup Thorn, she's starting to realize the two places aren't actually that different, and that's not a good thing. This continues to be one of the best books DC is putting out, and if you're not reading Far Sector you're missing out on a Green Lantern story like no other. — Matthew Aguilar

Getting It Together #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Sina Grace and Omar Spahi

Art by Jenny D. Fine

If your quarantine has been filled with rewatching a lot of Friends or looking up fluffy fanfic of your favorite pairings, then Getting It Together might be a perfect match for you. The dramedy miniseries follows a group of friends in the Bay Area, whose lives are taken into a new, messy direction by a change in relationship status. From top to bottom, the series looks like an adorable and endearing journey, one that will fill your pull list with some much-needed drama. -- Jenna Anderson

Jupiter's Legacy (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Mark Millar

Art by Frank Quitely

Jupiter's Legacy is a deeply stupid comic book. Whereas The Ultimates can be read as satire, there's not even the illusion of depth for readers to find more in this intergenerational send-up of the superhero genre. Characters say obvious things about big topics in a way that makes Reddit seem a modern refuge of great philosophers, but you don't read Jupiter's Legacy for the plot, characters, or themes—you read it because Frank Quitely drew it. Each and every page is outstanding. Sequences of spoiled children snorting blow in nightclubs have never looked better, and when punches finally get thrown and carnage ensues… It is always enthralling. This isn't to say that readers should turn their brains off; that is always a terrible idea. However, while Jupiter's Legacy may not have much to offer in its script, it provides a masterclass in visual storytelling and allows readers to focus entirely on how panels function independently and together. There's no such thing as a bad Frank Quitely comic, and that makes these new releases of Jupiter's Legacy well worth a read, even if the series' attempt to seriously tackle just about any topic leaves much to be desired.. -- Chase Magnett

Legend of the Swamp Things: Halloween Spectacular #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Vita Ayala, Cullen Bunn, Phillip K. Johnson, Tom King, Julian Lytle, James Tynion IV, Ram V

Art by Mike Perkins, Emma Rios, Dominike "Domo" Stanton, John Timms, Christian Ward

It's October and that means it's time for the best part of spooky season. By that, we mean, of course, Legend of the Swamp Thing: Halloween Spectacular. This book features six stories from the horror corner of DC Comics and honestly, with Swamp Thing and horror you just can't go wrong. The book offers a little something for everyone with stories rooted not just in terror as advertised but hope as well. No tricks here, all treats. -- Nicole Drum

Mister Miracle: The Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Mitch Gerads

I'm certainly far from the first - or the last - to write something about DC's Mister Miracle maxiseries. The 12-issue run was undoubtedly ambitious — not only bringing DC's Fourth World and its roster of characters firmly into the modern era, but honoring the legacy and spirit of Jack Kirby in the process, while also offering a profound rumination on family, mortality, and mental illness. This week's collected edition is just the latest way to experience Tom King and Mitch Gerads' series in its entirety, and it's arguably the most stylish way to do so. Between the striking new slipcover and the bonus content - including sketches, scripts, and pencil art for the debut issue - this new edition absolutely deserves to be part of your collection. — Jenna Anderson