DC Continues Batman: White Knight Universe with Generation Joker

Batman: Beyond the White Knight delivers its anticpated finale today, but the White Knight universe is thankfully not ending there. Today DC revealed our first look at the next chapter of the White Knight universe, which will be titled Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker, and will reunite Sean Murphy with Katana Collins (Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn) and Clay McCormack (Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood). They will team up with artist Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Superman vs. Lobo), and the story will have Jackie and Bryce taking an unexpected road trip alongside a hologram of Joker. You can find the full preview and covers starting on the next slide.

"I'm really excited to be expanding the world of White Knight with this new book," said Sean Murphy. "I think Clay, Katana, and Mirka are doing a great job of adding more variety to the characters and the universe. Anyone who's wondering what happens to Bruce and the gang after the big reveal in Beyond the White Knight will want to check this out."

There's even more to come from the White Knight universe, but we'll get to that later. In the meantime you can find the full description of Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker #1 below.

"When the rebellious twins run away in a stolen Batmobile, only Joker Jack Napier's quickly fading hologram has any hope of getting them home safely and keeping them out of the family business. But a life of crime isn't the only temptation young Bryce and Jackie are facing: the kids uncover a dark secret that could bring their dad back to life for good! With a wild array of Batman's former enemies and allies on their tails, will the kids succeed in reviving the Dark Knight's greatest foe? Find out as Jackie and Bryce take center stage in the White Knight Universe!"

Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker features a story by Sean Murphy, is written by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack with art by Mirka Andolfo. The first issue will be available at comic shops on May 9th with a main cover by Murphy and variants by Mirka Andolfo, Dan Mora and Murphy.

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 cover by DAN MORA

1:50 B&W cover by SEAN MURPHY

1:100 foil cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

