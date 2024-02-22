DC Finest: DC Announces New Line of Paperback Collections
Iconic DC stories will be reprinted in new, affordably-priced collections.
DC fans are about to have a whole new way to collect their favorite comics. On Thursday, during DC's presentation at the ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference, the publisher announced a new line of trade paperbacks titled DC Finest. Launching in November of 2024 and starting at $34.99 each, DC Finest titles will offer comprehensive collections of the most in-demand periods, genres, and characters from across DC history.
The first wave of DC Finest titles are set to spotlight various eras of DC's lore, including Golden Age Superman, Silver Age The Flash, Year One and Year Two of Batman, Gail Simone's Wonder Woman, and the late 1980s solo debut of Catwoman.
What Are DC Finest Collections?
Focusing on characters and storytelling genres instead of creators or prior series will give casual fans the chance to discover full continuities for their favorite characters, while offering completist readers an affordable option to build out their ultimate collection of stories based on their favorite DC Super Hero or genre.
Character-focused collections will spotlight multiple iterations of fan-favorite DC Super Heroes; for example, a "Robin" volume may include stories featuring Dick Grayson, Tim Drake, Damian Wayne, and Jason Todd, while a "Green Lantern" volume would include classic stories featuring Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Alan Scott, and other fan-favorite ring slingers. Genre fans can curate collections of their favorite tales of science fiction, romance, humor, war, Westerns, horror, and other genres; many of these volumes will feature material reprinted for the first time, by some of comics' greatest storytellers.
Keep scrolling to check out the first look at the first wave of DC Finest collections, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
DC Finest – Superman: The Coming of Superman
DC Finest – Superman: The Coming of Superman features the Man of Steel's earliest and most iconic adventures, starting with Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's groundbreaking Action Comics #1. This collection includes Action Comics #1-25, Superman #1-5, and New York World's Fair Comics #1.
DC Finest – Batman: Year One & Two
DC Finest – Batman: Year One & Two collects the Dark Knight's adventures following the game-changing crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, including Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli and Batman: Year Two by Mike W. Barr and Todd McFarlane, plus more mid-to-late-'80s Batman stories from Barr, Max Allan Collins, Norm Breyfogle, and others.
DC Finest – The Flash: The Human Thunderbolt
DC Finest – The Flash: The Human Thunderbolt collects classic adventures of Barry Allen, the Silver Age Flash, by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, including 1956's iconic Showcase #4. Also includes Silver Age Flash stories that include the first appearances of famous Flash rogues, including Captain Cold, Mirror Master, and Gorilla Grodd.
DC Finest – Catwoman: Life Lines
In DC Finest – Catwoman: Life Lines, Selina Kyle steps out of Batman's shadow and becomes a protagonist in her own right in this collection featuring Catwoman's 1989 solo debut by Mindy Newell and J.J. Birch, Peter Milligan and Tom Grindberg's Catwoman Defiant from 1992, and the first year of DC's Catwoman ongoing series, by writer Jo Duffy and artist Jim Balent.
DC Finest – Wonder Woman: Origins & Omens
DC Finest – Wonder Woman: Origins & Omens spotlights fan-favorite writer Gail Simone's run on Wonder Woman, starting with 2007's "The Circle," with artist Terry Dodson, plus celebrated story arcs "Ends of the Earth," "Rise of the Olympian," and "Warkiller," featuring art by Aaron Lopresti.