DC Finest: DC Announces New Line of Paperback Collections

DC fans are about to have a whole new way to collect their favorite comics. On Thursday, during DC's presentation at the ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference, the publisher announced a new line of trade paperbacks titled DC Finest. Launching in November of 2024 and starting at $34.99 each, DC Finest titles will offer comprehensive collections of the most in-demand periods, genres, and characters from across DC history.

The first wave of DC Finest titles are set to spotlight various eras of DC's lore, including Golden Age Superman, Silver Age The Flash, Year One and Year Two of Batman, Gail Simone's Wonder Woman, and the late 1980s solo debut of Catwoman.

(Photo: DC)

What Are DC Finest Collections?

Focusing on characters and storytelling genres instead of creators or prior series will give casual fans the chance to discover full continuities for their favorite characters, while offering completist readers an affordable option to build out their ultimate collection of stories based on their favorite DC Super Hero or genre.

Character-focused collections will spotlight multiple iterations of fan-favorite DC Super Heroes; for example, a "Robin" volume may include stories featuring Dick Grayson, Tim Drake, Damian Wayne, and Jason Todd, while a "Green Lantern" volume would include classic stories featuring Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Alan Scott, and other fan-favorite ring slingers. Genre fans can curate collections of their favorite tales of science fiction, romance, humor, war, Westerns, horror, and other genres; many of these volumes will feature material reprinted for the first time, by some of comics' greatest storytellers.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at the first wave of DC Finest collections, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!