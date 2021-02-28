DC's Future State: Teen Titans Reveals the New Four Horsemen

✖

Fans have had a lot to process within the pages of DC's Future State, as the two-month line-wide event has revolutionized a lot of what fans thought they knew about the publisher's canon. This has especially been the case within the pages of Future State: Teen Titans, which reimagined various rosters and aspects of the team in some visceral and emotional ways. The series' second issue, which made its debut earlier this month, laid the groundwork for that pretty pivotally -- while also turning some surprising faces into a formidable threat. Spoilers for Future State: Teen Titans #2 by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval, Julio Ferreira, Alejandro Sanchez and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue saw the members of the Teen Titans waging a war against the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who have been unleashed upon the world and left quite a lot in their wake. After Wally West was previously revealed to be one of the Horsemen, being possessed by Famine to absolutely destroy some of the DC universe's other speedsters, fans were curious to see exactly who the remaining members of the quartet would be. In the pages of Future State: Teen Titans #2, readers got their answer -- War, Death, the aforementioned Famine, and former Teen Titans member Roundhouse as Pestilence.

The concept of the Four Horsemen has been used sporadically throughout the DC universe, beginning with a series of being modeled by The Adjudicator in the Bronze Age, who went up against a menagerie of female heroes in the DC Universe. There also was a 4 Horsemen miniseries published as part of DC's Y2K-themed V2K event, as well as the Four Horsemen of Apokolips in the pages of 52.

The reveal that two former Teen Titans members have been corrupted into becoming part of the Four Horsemen is definitely shocking, and adds a heartbreaking through-line that emotionally connects multiple generations of Titans to the threat at hand. Granted, it doesn't appear to mean that Wally or Roundhouse are permanently merged with their evil hosts, as the spirits of both make an appearance later in the issue when Red X summons them to fight. Plus, the issue brings a significant escalation to the Four Horsemen's appearance in the series, as Raven ends up bonding herself with the essences of the quartet, and tasks Shazam! with locking her away in the Rock of Eternity.

