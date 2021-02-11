DC Reveals Green Lantern John Stewart Hardcover Collection

✖

John Stewart holds a special place in DC fan's hearts for many reasons, and now DC is celebrating the beloved Green Lantern with a new hardcover collection featuring his greatest adventures. Green Lantern: John Stewart - A Celebration of 50 Years features 368 pages of the ring slinger's most memorable adventures, including his very first appearance during Denny O'Neil and Neal Adams' Green Lantern series. Other hallmarks include taking over as Earth's Lantern from Hal Jordan, leading the Justice League, and more, and you can see the gorgeous Jim Lee and Scott Williams cover for the hardcover collection below.

Featured creators include the aforementioned O'Neil and Adams as well as Len Wein, Geoff Johns, Judd Winick, Dale Eaglesham, Ed Benes, and more, but it will also feature new essays from Adams, Johns, John Ridley, and the very voice of Justice League's version of the character that introduced him to a whole new audience Phil LaMarr.

(Photo: DC)

The hardcover hits comic stores on June 22nd. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now. You can find the official description for the collection below.

"From characters such as Cyborg, Nubia, Bumblebee, Mister Miracle Shilo Norman, Vixen, Steel and Black Lightning, to Milestone characters such as Static, Icon & Rocket and Hardware, to new heroes such as Tim Fox, The Next Batman and Naomi, DC boasts a proud tradition of Black Super Heroes populating its colorful universe.

But as DC’s first Black Super Hero, and since his first appearance on the cover and in the pages of Green Lantern #87 on October 28, 1971, John Stewart has worn the ring of the Green Lantern Corps with honor, dignity, and unparalleled courage. On June 22, 2021, DC recognizes this trailblazer with a hardcover collection of his greatest adventures!

Green Lantern: John Stewart – A Celebration of 50 Years is a 368-page collection of the ring-bearer’s most memorable adventures, both earthbound and spacefaring. From his first appearance in the legendary Denny O’Neil/Neal Adams Green Lantern run, to taking over from Hal Jordan as Earth’s Green Lantern, to calling the shots in the latest incarnation of the Justice League, some of the greatest John Stewart stories in DC history are in this collection. Storytellers include Denny O’Neil and Neal Adams, Len Wein, Geoff Johns, Judd Winick, Dale Eaglesham, Ed Benes, and many others.

Featuring a stunning cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, this $39.99 hardcover collects Green Lantern Vol. 2 #87, #182, and #185, Green Lantern Vol. 3 #74 and #156, Green Lantern Vol. 4 #49, Justice League Vol. 4 #40, and Justice League of America #110. This collection also contains brand-new essays from John Stewart co-creator Neal Adams, acclaimed screenwriters John Ridley and Geoff Johns, and the voice of John Stewart from the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated TV shows, actor Phil LaMarr!"

Are you excited for the new John Stewart collection? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.