DC Announces Lazarus Planet Event For 2023

Once Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths finishes rewriting the DC multiverse as we know it, it looks like things are only going to get weirder. During Thursday's "Explore the DC Multiverse" panel at New York Comic Con, DC officially announced Lazarus Planet, which will be the publisher's first event in 2023. Spinning out of the events of the current Batman vs. Robin miniseries, Lazarus Planet will consist of seven weekly one-shots published in January and February of 2023. Lazarus Planet: Alpha (January 10th), Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton (January 17th), Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods (January 24th), Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn (January 31st), Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution (February 7th), Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate (February 14th), and Lazarus Planet: Omega (February 21st.)

(Photo: DC)

You can check out promo art for Lazarus Planet below, which features appearances from Batman, Jon Kent, Red Canary, Cyborg, Mercy Graves, and Martian Manhunter — and shows how they will be transformed, including Jon Kent becoming his own version of Electric Superman.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

According to DC, Lazarus Planet will be kickstarted by the events of Batman vs. Robin #4, which will be released in comic shops this December. In the event, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted—spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere, resulting in chaos across the DC universe! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before!

The event will be showrun by Mark Waid, with creators also including Riccardo Federici, Gene Luen Yang, Billy Tan, Nicole Maines, Skylar Patridge, Francis Manapul, Dan Watters, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Josie Campbell. Full details and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

DC also teased some of the questions that Lazarus Planet is set to answer, including:

Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen?

Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven?

Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory?

Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone?

Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest?

Can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it?

How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City?

Will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host?

And what does DC's Monkey Prince have to do with all of this?

As mentioned above, Lazarus Planet will kick off with Lazarus Planet: Alpha on Tuesday, January 10th wherever comics are sold.