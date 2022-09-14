Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Teases the Dawn of the DC Universe

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths has been making its impact on the DC universe for the better part of this year, with the death of the Justice League kicking off a tumultuous fight between the publisher's heroes and villains. That fight has led to a creation of a whole new multiverse — and now, we have our first look at how that entire saga will come to a close. On Wednesday, DC announced the first details regarding Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, which will arrive in comic shops on Tuesday, December 20th. In particular, the issue's main cover boasts that the issue will bring about the "Dawn of the DCU," which will be interesting to see unfold.

"It's always darkest before the dawn...and now we're there. A new dawn of the DC Universe," writer Joshua Williamson said in a statement. "This whole event started with death, so here we end with life. Our epic last issue shows why the DC Universe is at its best when it's adding and growing the mythology. From the start we've said this series was a love letter to the DC Universe and the big events, and readers will see that with this issue. Daniel and I put a lot of love into every page of this story. It's been one of the most rewarding and intense projects we've ever been a part of. And here in the end we launch the DCU into a new exciting direction!"

"This issue represents the culmination of the most exciting and important project I've ever been involved in," artist Daniel Sampere echoed. "Fans will find an epic, shocking and heartfelt finale. This is going to be a blast and DC fans shouldn't miss it!"

Part of Dark Crisis' celebration of the DC universe will also include an open-to-order variant cover of the George Perez tribute that ran in DC's books earlier this year. Additional covers will be from Dan Mora, Clay Mann, Tony S. Daniel, Felipe Massafera, and more.

You can check out the solicitation for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 below, and keep scrolling to check out the covers for the issue!

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!