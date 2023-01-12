DC Reveals New Hero Circuit Breaker Who Is the Anti-Flash

DC's Lazarus Planet event began this week, throwing a surprising crop of superheroes and villains into a conflict that is transforming the DC Universe in some wild ways. In addition to countless established characters, and newer fan-favorites like Red Canary and Monkey Prince, it looks like the event will now be including a brand-new superhero. Earlier this month, creator A..L. Kaplan took to Twitter to reveal the first look at Circuit Breaker, a new hero who will be debuting in Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 on February 14th. Also known as Jules Jourdain, Circuit Breaker is a transmasculine hero who uses he/they pronouns, and who is "blessed (or cursed?) with the dreaded Still Force", the cosmic force that is seen as the polar opposite of the Speed Force utilized by DC's speedsters.

Created by Scott Snyder in the pages of Justice League in 2018, the Still Force is rooted in the idea of entropy and inertia. It is utilized by costumed characters like The Turtle and Steadfast, and even has factored into recent seasons of The CW's The Flash television show.

Meet Jules Jourdain (he/they, aka Circuit Breaker



“Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil?” – Debuting in DC's Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1, out on Valentine's Day 💚🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/p39WMoea1m — Al👽 Kaplan (@alkcomics) January 9, 2023

What is DC's Lazarus Planet?

This news comes just as DC has just begun Lazarus Planet, a weekly event that will begin in January of 2023. According to DC, Lazarus Planet will be kickstarted by the events of Batman vs. Robin #4, which will be released in comic shops this December. In the event, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted—spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere, resulting in chaos across the DC universe! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before!

The event will be showrun by Waid, with creators also including Riccardo Federici, Gene Luen Yang, Billy Tan, Nicole Maines, Skylar Patridge, Francis Manapul, Dan Watters, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Josie Campbell. Full details and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

