The Flash Showrunner Says Fans Should Pay Special Attention to "Into the Still Force"

Earlier this season of The Flash, showrunner Eric Wallace suggest that fans should revisit Season 6 of The CW series ahead of the episode "Death Rises". At the time, he teased that there was something in that season premiere that would come up again as the team took on Deathstorm. Now, Wallace has another suggestion for fans of the Arrowverse series. Wallace told ComicBook.com that fans should pay careful attention to this week's "Into the Still Force" because there are clues in the episode for the season finale. Warning: there will be some spoilers for "Into the Still Force" beyond this point.

In a recent interview, Wallace was asked about how "Into the Still Force" felt like it had a lot of big developments, with Barry revealing he couldn't make contact with the other Forces, Deon double crossing Barry, and even the discovery that Tinya Wazzo's mom is trapped in the Still Force and the showrunner teased that there are a lot of clues in there as well as a set up for the final big bads of the season.

"This started out as an interlude episode and about halfway through the writing and definitely halfway into prep, I realized, 'Oh wow, this is starting to feel more like a prelude to the final graphic novel of this season,'" Wallace said. "And that's really what I consider it now, even though it technically is an interlude. There's so many clues and hints and things that are in this that advance the real big story and set up our big bad for a graphic novel number seven, that it really is kind of a prelude to the season finale."

He continued, "But with this episode, I would literally tell people, 'Right before you watch our Season 8 finale, you should rewatch this episode.' Because there are specific things that are presented in this episode that directly come back into the resolution, not only of Iris's time sickness, but also to how we defeat the bad guys at the end of the year. And that was just a happy coincidence. This is where having two hats as the showrunner and director kind of provided an advantage that I didn't know existed. So, I'm on set and we're about to shoot a scene. And I realize, 'Hey, you know this sentence Grant or Christian or Jessica... You know this sentence you're about to say? Just change these two words in this way.' 'Why? That doesn't make any sense.'"

Wallace went on to note specifically what fans should keep in mind, reminding them of the specifics about that place in the Still Force where the past, present, and future exist at the same time and how it was very important to him that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) get back to 2049.

"I said, 'It doesn't now, but it will in five episodes because we're going to tie this directly into our season finale.' And fortunately, I've earned their trust over the last three seasons. So, they put their faith in me, they went with it and it's absolutely true. There's so many things... Because remember, Deon says in the Still Force, very specifically, this is a place where the past, the present and the future all coexist. Which then, Barry remembers and that turns out to be the key to getting out of there. But it makes us ask ourselves, 'Wait a minute, the past, present and the future…' Hopefully folks who got this, there's a reason why after getting out of there, by making that realization, Barry turns to Nora, his daughter and says, 'Hey, you need to go back to 2049 and check out mom and make sure that everything's okay.' That line's there for a reason. What is going on in the future? And how does that tie into Iris's time sickness and our season finale. And a line like that, you'll see really pays off because it directly sets up graphic novel number seven."

