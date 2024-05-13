Demon Slayer: How Long Will Season 4 Run?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially returned for the highly anticipated Season 4 of the anime, but there's a major question of just how long the new season will be running for. Demon Slayer is back with new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with it has started to adapt the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. When it was announced that this arc would be getting a full season of the TV anime of its own, it raised quite a few eyebrows as fans were aware that this arc wasn't really that long to begin with.

The Hashira Training Arc is the shortest arc from the manga in the second half of the series, only lasting for around 9 chapters at most. Depending on where the anime adaptation will end, and it's brought up some curious talks about where Demon Slayer Season 4 will stop. With the hour long premiere adapting about two and a half chapters worth of material for the arc itself, it's led to various rumors that this season will last for five to eight episodes overall. This number has yet to be confirmed, but it's clear that this will only be running for the Spring 2024 anime season.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 – How Many Episodes?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has officially kicked off Season 4 of the anime with a special hour long premiere which reintroduces Tanjiro Kamado and the other Demon Slayers a little while after the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc in the third season. It's explained that with Nezuko now being able to survive in the sun, Muzan Kibutsuji is about to make his move and thus the Hashira and the rest of the corps will need to be ready for what's next. Meaning, it's time for them to train and unlock their own Demon Slayer marks.

Demon Slayer Season 4 will feature a training arc showing off the Hashira as they try and get stronger, and has a bigger story for one of the Pillars before it all comes to an end. It's a direct lead into the final two arcs of the series, and relatively isn't that long of an arc. So this is either going to include quite a bit of filler, or it's going to end with its short potentially 5-8 episode order.

You can check out Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc as it airs exclusively with Crunchyroll.