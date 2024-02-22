DC Reveals Release Schedule For New Elseworlds Titles

DC has brought a number of stories to life throughout their comics, both within the flagship DC Universe and in various alternate realities. Many of these out-of-continuity stories have existed under the Elseworlds banner, which is being relaunched with great fanfare in 2024. On Thursday, during DC's presentation at the ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference, the publisher announced the latest details surrounding the 2024 Elseworlds titles.

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age #1, by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez, will arrive in June, while Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1, by Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons will debut in July. August will bring DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, with September bringing Batman the Barbarian #1 by Greg Smallwood. Finally, October will usher in Green Lantern Dark #1 by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell'Edera, and November will see the debut of Batman: Nightfire #1 by Clay Mann.

What Are DC's Elseworlds Comics?

The initial lineup of books will follow the mission statement of the original Elseworlds line, which launched in 1991 and offered stories that take place outside of DC's main continuity, including titles like Kingdom Come, Superman: Red Son, and Justice League: The Nail.

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy said in a statement when the titles were announced. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."

What do you think of the newest details surrounding DC's 2024 Elseworlds books? Keep scrolling to check out the list of titles, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!