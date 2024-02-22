DC Reveals Release Schedule For New Elseworlds Titles
Sequels to Gotham by Gaslight, Dark Knights of Steel, and more will debut later this year.
DC has brought a number of stories to life throughout their comics, both within the flagship DC Universe and in various alternate realities. Many of these out-of-continuity stories have existed under the Elseworlds banner, which is being relaunched with great fanfare in 2024. On Thursday, during DC's presentation at the ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference, the publisher announced the latest details surrounding the 2024 Elseworlds titles.
Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age #1, by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez, will arrive in June, while Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1, by Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons will debut in July. August will bring DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, with September bringing Batman the Barbarian #1 by Greg Smallwood. Finally, October will usher in Green Lantern Dark #1 by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell'Edera, and November will see the debut of Batman: Nightfire #1 by Clay Mann.
What Are DC's Elseworlds Comics?
The initial lineup of books will follow the mission statement of the original Elseworlds line, which launched in 1991 and offered stories that take place outside of DC's main continuity, including titles like Kingdom Come, Superman: Red Son, and Justice League: The Nail.
"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy said in a statement when the titles were announced. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."
Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter (July)
Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter is written by best-selling writer Jay Kristoff (Empire of the Vampire, The Aurora Cycle, The Nevernight Chronicle) with art by Tirso Cons, both of whom make their DC series debut. In this new six-issue series, the snows fall thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land, or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past?
Inspired by Norse myth and set in Tom Taylor's ground-breaking world of Dark Knights of Steel, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter continues the tradition of casting iconic DC characters in a thrilling epic fantasy setting.
DC vs. Vampires: World War V (August)
DC vs. Vampires was the brutal first chapter in a larger war for the fate of Earth! In this upcoming twelve-issue sequel by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, sunlight is restored to the Earth, but was it too late? As a new Ice Age dawns, humanity faces their most deadly threat yet—Barbara Gordon Queen of the Vampires!
Batman the Barbarian (September)
Batman the Barbarian is a six-issue brutal and remarkable retelling of Batman's origin set against a rugged, medieval Earth, written, and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Greg Smallwood (The Human Target).
Green Lantern Dark (October)
Green Lantern Dark, a seven-issue series by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell'Edera reimagines the DC Universe as a dark fantasy wasteland where monsters overrun a post-apocalyptic earth. The battle between good and evil ended long ago.
Now, darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive on a corrupted planet. Only one hero remains, the one who wields the green flame that can return light to a dark world—The Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years, and, on the isolated island of New England, the horrors only get worse by the night.
Batman: Nightfire (November)
The six-issue series Batman: Nightfire sees superstar Clay Mann unleashed in a mind-expanding mystery, beautifully counterbalanced with explosive action, in this unflinching reimagining that sees Bruce Wayne try to rectify a devastating tragedy by traveling to the past.
What secrets does this Batman hold so tight that he would watch Gotham be reduced to ashes? What truths are exposed when there is nowhere left to hide? Batman: Nightfire by Clay and Seth Mann is a story of obligation and the ultimate burden that promises to set the Batman world ablaze!