DC Reveals First Look at Teen Titans: Starfire

DC has revealed our first look at the next chapter in Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo's delightful Teen Titans graphic novels, which will put Starfire front and center. Teen Titans: Starfire is the newest entry in the series, which follows Teen Titans: Robin, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, Teen Titans: Beast Boy, and Teen Titans: Raven, and will hit stores on July 2nd of this year. As you can see in the preview of the next slide, Garcia and Picolo pick up right where they left off and introduce a new member of the team to the mix, but she's not the only familiar face fans will see.

"Working with Gabriel on the Teen Titans graphic novels is so much fun. He's a massive talent and an incredible person," said Garcia. "We've worked hard to give each Teen Titan a story that reflects not only who they are as a hero, but also who they are as a regular teenager. I can't wait for readers to see what we've got in store for Starfire this summer!"'

"I have so much fun working with Kami on the Teen Titans graphic novels," said Picolo. "We've developed a great creative rhythm over the years, and I really hope that current and new fans like what we're putting together with Teen Titans: Starfire." You can find the official description for Teen Titans: Starfire below.

"Kori Anders's summer job at a ritzy Santa Monica beach club is fun, but she doesn't care about keeping up with the current trends and she's not interested in rushing around to all the parties. She'd rather explore her inexplicable draw to the stars or hang out with her new friend, Victor Stone.

Her sister, Kira, on the other hand, is the most popular girl around. With the hottest clothes, an even hotter boyfriend (by the name of Tate Fairweather), and a take-no-prisoners attitude, she's Kori's opposite in every way. Their summer heats up when Tate's uncle asks the girls to participate in an EDS study his pharmaceutical company is running. During treatment, Kori develops strange powers she never had before...and she might not be the only one.

Can Kori persuade her sister to trust her before it's too late? And when a carload of teens with their own powers come looking for her to warn her about a creepy stalker, she'll learn that trust is a two-way street!"

Teen Titans: Starfire hits stores on July 2nd, 2024.