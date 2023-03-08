Teen Titans: Robin Review: A Captivating Superhero Family Story

Teen Titans: Robin is the continuation of Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo's delightful series that all started with Raven and now has flourished into a one of a kind superhero family. As the title suggests, Robin is at the forefront of this latest entry, but it's more complex than that. While two Robins share the spotlight, the expanded family is just as crucial, and it's that combination of amusing personalities that makes the book so satisfying, and Garcia and Picolo's enthusiasm and love for these characters continually shine through. Teen Titans: Robin is yet another captivating entry in a truly fantastic series, and should not be missed.

The grander story of H.I.V.E and its experiments takes a back seat to the individual growth of the book's central heroes, including Raven, Gar, Max, and Damian. The second half of the last entry put the heroes through the wringer, so it's actually a welcome breather. Yet Garcia still moves the story forward, and longtime fans will love where things seem to be headed. That's why it's so important for the heroes to evolve in their attitudes, approaches, and abilities, and that's where Teen Titans: Robin absolutely shines.

(Photo: dc)

The new addition to the crew is none other than Dick Grayson, and Garcia flips the script on Dick and Damian's relationship. In the past, we've seen Dick be the mentor to Damian when they were Batman and Robin, but while Grayson is also trying to break down a few of Damian's barriers here, it's in a completely different way, and Dick is a part of Damian's baggage and resentment.

Dick Grayson also happens to be Picolo's favorite Robin, and it shows in several outstanding sequences by Picolo, Rob Haynes, colorist David Calderon, and letterer Wes Abbott. A competition between the two Robins is a delight and perfectly showcases the elegant acrobatics and varied skillset of both, but there's a definite enthusiasm present when Grayson is in the mix.

Picolo's work on Beast Boy is better than ever, and while most Beast Boy sequences are of the more subtle variety, Garcia and Picolo allow his transformations to shine in some creative ways. Oh, and as long as Kong is in the mix, things will always be okay. What can I say, adorable monkeys rule.

Perhaps the strongest aspect of the book is how it treats the idea of family. There's a warmth and acceptance amongst not only the group but also their extended family. Max's mother treats Raven like her own but then extends that same love and care to others she's just met. Beast Boy's parents also make a return, and the conversations that emanate from that never fall into typical angsty tropes, and they easily could. It's wonderful to see a family find a way through the most surreal of circumstances, and Teen Titans: Robin is the perfect embodiment of that concept.

Teen Titans: Robin delivers the next exciting chapter in one of DC's best ongoing stories, and with a few teases of the future by the book's end, the future of this amazing series looks as bright as can be.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

On March 8, 2023

Written by Kami Garcia

Art by Gabriel Picolo with Rob Haynes

Colors by David Calderon

Letters by Wes Abbott