DC Reveals New Look at Upcoming Green Arrow Series

DC is just beginning its "Dawn of DC" initiative, a year-long publishing effort set to launch a number of new series and miniseries. One of the most highly-anticipated among fans might be Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer's first ongoing title in several years. The main cover for the series' first issue was unveiled earlier this month, showcasing a pretty prominent ensemble of "Arrow family" members and villains who are expected to factor into the book. Thanks to Popverse, we now have an even better look at what Green Arrow #1 will bring when it launches in April, through the unveiling of several new variant covers.

The covers, which you can check out below, include the main cover from series artist Sean Izaakse, and variant covers from Frank Cho, David Nakayama, and Ejikure.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What is the new Green Arrow series about?

In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

"I don't want to get too deep into Green Arrow yet, but a LOT of his rogues will be in the series," Williamson explained in an exclusive interview with CBR. "Just like every book I work on; I try to use all the mythology on the table. And with Green Arrow I want to level up a few bad guys and show why they are deadly. It's going to surprise people who the real villain of that series is."

Will Green Arrow appear in the Black Canary movie?

One rumor has been that Green Arrow could make his big-screen debut in the Black Canary solo movie, which was last reported to remain in development amid the DC changes. Misha Green, who has been writing the screenplay for the film, definitely hyped up fans' speculation shortly after the movie's announcement, tweeting a string of emojis hinting at the storyline — including a green heart.

Green Arrow #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, April 25th.