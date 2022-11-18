DC Announces Yearlong Storyline, Dawn of DC

The DC universe is about to thrive in 2023. On Friday, the publisher announced the first wave of titles for "Dawn of DC", a new year-long and line-wide storytelling initiative. Dawn of DC will be spinning out of the events of this year's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as next year's DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, before officially kicking off with the previously-announced Action Comics #1051 in January. The Dawn of DC effort plans to launch over 20 new titles, including several fan-favorite heroes and villains who have not had ongoing titles as of late. This first wave of titles definitely proves that point in spades, with this year's Round Robin winner Superboy, Man of Tomorrow, as well as Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Green Arrow, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin. DC also unveiled a timeline for the event, which features the symbols for many of these characters — as well as the Hawk family symbol, seeming to hint that a new Hawkman or Hawkgirl-related book will also be announced at a later date. (Photo: DC) "After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line." Keep scrolling to get the first details about Dawn of DC's first wave, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Action Comics #1051 (January 2023) (Photo: DC) Dawn of DC features an exciting new era for the Man of Steel, with January's Action Comics #1051 bringing about a new format change for the flagship titles of three new stories in each issue, from writers Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Leah Williams. There will also be February's Superman #1 from Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell, which will show Clark Kent settling back into his life on Earth while iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to take him on. Jon Kent will also get to forge his own path and will take on the man responsible for his kidnap and torture, Ultraman, in March's Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry. prevnext

Unstoppable Doom Patrol (March 2023) (Photo: DC) From writer Dennis Culver and artist Chris Burnham, March's Unstoppable Doom Patrol will spin directly out of Lazarus Planet, the world's strangest superheroes are saving the world by saving its monsters! This will be the team's first main line series in over a decade. (Photo: DC) prevnext

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow (April 2023) (Photo: DC) April will see the launch of Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter and Jahnoy Lindsay. The book was the winner of DC's "Round Robin" fan vote earlier this year. Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind, but his journey of self-discovery brings him face-to-face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for but what it means to bear the Superman crest. prevnext

Green Lantern: Hal Jordan (April 2023) Crafted by Mariko Tamaki and an artist yet to be announced, April's Green Lantern: Hal Jordan will see fan favorite Hal Jordan returns to Earth and to his blockbuster superhero action storytelling roots. prevnext

Green Lantern: John Stewart (TBD 2023) Spinning out of Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and arriving later in 2023, Green Lantern: John Stewart will be created by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and an artist to be announced at a later date. The book will see the beloved John Stewart get back to basics as the military-trained, gritty, but heroic Green Lantern. prevnext

Green Arrow (April 2023) Launching in April from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse, Green Arrow is described as an action-packed adventure across the DC Universe that sets the stage for major stories in 2023. In the story, Oliver Queen has been lost since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and his family is determined to find him—but there are dangerous forces just as determined to keep them apart at any cost. prevnext

Batman: The Brave and the Bold (May 2023) (Photo: DC) In May, a classic title returns with tales of the Dark Knight and core stories building out Dawn of DC! Batman: The Brave and the Bold features top writers and artists, including Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Guillem March, Gabriel Hardman, Dan Mora, Rob Williams and more. prevnext

Cyborg (May 2023) A Cyborg series will be released by DC in May, with a creative team that will be announced at a later date. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forever changed Victor Stone, and now, as Dawn of DC rises, he might just hold the secret to Earth's future! prevnext

Shazam! (June 2023) (Photo: DC) World's Finest team Mark Waid and Dan Mora reunite for Shazam!, which will launch in June. In the series, Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman's and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We'll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side. prevnext

The Penguin (June 2023) In June's The Penguin (working title), from Tom King and Stefano Gaudino, after escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organized crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same. prevnext