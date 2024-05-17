Transformers Preview: Shockwave Enters the Energon Universe

The iconic Decepticon Shockwave enters the Energon Universe in a preview of Transformers #9. The new connected universe from Skybound and Hasbro features the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, along with Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals. Each new release of Transformers, Duke, and Cobra Commander introduces another fan-favorite character to the Energon Universe, and you never know who is going to show up next. Well at least this time, Skybound is giving fans a heads-up by revealing preview pages for the upcoming Transformers #9 featuring Shockwave.

A preview of Transformers #9 by writer Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb), artist Jorge Corona (Middlewest), and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon) puts the focus on Shockwave, who is communicating with Soundwave. They launch an offensive attack on Optimus Prime and the Autobots in the Pacific Ocean. As the preview ends, Shockwave has gotten the jump on the Autobots.

New G.I. Joe comic books announced by Skybound

Beginning in June 2024, limited series Scarlett, from writer Kelly Thompson (Black Widow, DC's Birds of Prey), artist Marco Ferrari (Frontiersman), and colorist Lee Loughridge (I Hate This Place, Killadelphia) and Destro, from writer Dan Watters (Loki, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!), artist Andrei Bressan (Dark Ride, Birthright), and colorist Adriano Lucas (Dark Ride, Birthright) will round out the lineup of action-packed G.I. Joe miniseries that introduce the iconic characters of the G.I. Joe and Cobra factions to the Energon Universe. Fans should expect can't-miss moments from every issue of the Energon Universe, as secrets are unveiled along the path to answering the BIG questions.

The preview of Transformers #9 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 12th.