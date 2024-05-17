First Look: The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #2 From Ahoy Comics

AHOY Comics has provided ComicBook with a first look at The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #2. The indie publisher's acclaimed tentpole series from co-creators Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle has returned for a new, five-issue run. Featuring words by Peyer and art by Igle with inks by Juan Castro and colors by Lee Loughridge, each issue of the latest installment in the superhero parody series will also feature covers by Igle that pay tribute to classic band photos from rock and hip-hop history; issue #2's cover references the cover of Onyx's 1993 debut album. The variant by Steve Pugh also features a tribute -- albeit this one to the classic "Demon in a Bottle" Iron Man cover by Bob Layton. It's not uncommon for the series to lampoon existing superhero covers, though.

The first issue is already out there on the stands, and #2 is dropping next week.

"Originally we thought about arranging for two artists to draw the two separate worlds, but that would have been a huge mistake," Peyer told ComicBook back in 2018. "Jamal has approached both worlds, and both heroes, with such care and thoughtfulness and invention, he quickly became the series' legitimate co-creator. The Wrong Earth would have been very different without him, and not as good."

Here's the solicitation text for the book's second issue:

THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #2

(W) Tom Peyer

(A) Jamal Igle, Juan Castro

Cover A: Jamal Igle

Cover B: Steve Pugh

The world-swapping superhero saga continues! Somewhere in the megaverse, Lady Dragonflyman and Nightsting are held hostage aboard the mirror-ship! On Earth-Alpha: Dragonfly and Dragonflyman can't keep out of each other's way! Is one planet too small for the both of them? Featuring a hilarious "Demon in a Carton" incentive cover by Steve Pugh (Billionaire Island)!

May 22, 2024

$3.99

You can check out preview pages from The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #2 below.