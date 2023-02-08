DC Reveals Stunning Shazam #1 Covers and First Look Preview (Exclusive)

DC Comics' Billy Batson is getting some welcome shine in a new solo series, and we've got your first look at a new preview of the issue and some of the book's stunning covers right here! Shazam #1 will feature the stellar team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and as you can see from the amazing cover below, the book is simply gorgeous. The first issue is setting the bar high too, as it's not every day you get the power of Shazam and a massive T-Rex in the same book. Fans can check out slick covers by Mora, Chris Samnee, Evan Doc Shaner, and more starting on the next slide, and you can find the full preview there as well. You can also find the full description of the issue below.

SHAZAM! #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:100 Spot gloss pulp variant cover by DAN MORA

Spot foil cover by MIKE DEODATO ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

"The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series! Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe-welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout "Shazam!" The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!"

Shazam #1 will hit comic stores on May 2nd, 2023.

Are you excited for Shazam #1? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!