DC’s Absolute Universe Confirms the Crossover We’ve Been Waiting For, And the First Look Is Perfect

Since its launch two years ago, DC’s Absolute Universe has been a game-changing decision not only for the publisher but for American comic books as a whole. With the runaway success of Absolute Batman and other hit titles like Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter, DC has not only taken a huge market share but has also created a new wave of fans who have been given the perfect jumping-on point for a fresh version of these characters and stories. It all came with one major distinction: despite some crossover, most of the titles were quite self-contained, and the stories were all set in the timeline such that the heroic Justice League itself didn’t exist…until now.

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Straight from New York Comic Con, DC Comics has officially confirmed Absolute Justice will arrive in 2027. A five-issue series that’s set to kick off in April from writer Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, the new event will see all the heroes of this universe finally come together. A full trailer for Absolute Justice not only hyped up the event itself, but also the extreme threat that they face from the varied versions of villains that populate this universe. As the trailer notes, “The Absolute League Unites.” Watch it for yourself below.

Absolute Justice Brings the Team to DC’s Universe

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It’s exciting enough to know that Absolute Justice will see the likes of this universe’s versions of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Green Lantern all finally meeting, but there’s another piece of the puzzle that should have comic readers excited. At the center of this new crossover event will be the Absolute Martian Manhunter, with the team confirming that the beloved character is not only the focus of the main story for Absolute Justice, but the member who is bringing the team together.

As to be expected, given how DC’s Absolute Universe hasn’t rushed into bringing any kind of major crossovers to life, the new event won’t be one that interferes with the solo titles themselves. Snyder confirmed at the panel that Absolute Justice won’t alter what’s going on in the solo books for readers who may not be picking up every title and worry about getting lost.

On top of simply bringing the team together for the first time, Absolute Justice will force these versions of the characters to realize a stark truth: that the insurmountable odds they face with all of the villains in this world mean they have to fight even harder to come out victorious. The Absolute Universe was made in Darkseid’s image after all, and things won’t be easy.

One distinct plot point from the Absolute Universe is worth remembering ahead of the Absolute Justice event, which is that last year’s Absolute Evil #1 one-shot saw the formation of the Justice League for this universe. Made up of Dr. Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, Veronica Cale, and The Joker, fans should maybe expect that the superheroes might arrive at a different name when they finally form their own team.

What do you want to see happen in Absolute Justice when it publishes next year? And how do you think the crossover will go? Sound off in the comments and let us know.