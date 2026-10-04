5 DC Absolute Villains Who Outshine the Heroes & Prove Being Bad Is More Fun

The Absolute Universe is DC’s biggest and greatest breakout hit in decades. After Darkseid died trying to merge with the Spectre, he used the generated energy to transcend the physical realm and corrupt the untainted Earth Alpha to its core, creating his Absolute Universe. This reality is much darker than DC fans are used to, operating on corrupt systems where evil rules and acts of heroism are small, scant rebellions, like candles in a monsoon. The heroes have taken the world by storm, their new aesthetics and heroic dispositions, despite everything the world throws at them, connecting with fans in a way like nothing else has in years. All of these classic icons have gone through some serious reimagining and come out incredibly, but the real stars of this story are the villains.

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The masterminds and criminals are the ones in charge, after all. They’re the powers that be who control the systems that the heroes are meant to stand against. They’re also some of the most interesting, creative, and terrifying versions of these classic characters that we’ve ever seen. Today, we’re giving these villains their due by looking at five Absolute antagonists who completely outshine their heroes whenever they are on panel. These villains are all ones that I would take a full series of without question, and the ones that no fan has gotten enough of. So, without further ado, let’s dive into these Absolute legends.

5) Bane

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When Batman first rocketed onto the scene, he proved to be a monster of violence and planning that seemed untouchable. Try as they might, nobody could stand up to the Dark Knight, but that all changed when Bane shuffled into Gotham City. Just like Bruce, Bane was an impossibly skilled and intelligent individual, but he was everything Bruce was on a different level. His fighting skills were so much greater that he could disable all of Batman’s limbs without effort. He laid plans that not even Batman could perceive, and easily tore through all of the Dark Knight’s strategies with zero effort. And that was before he injected Venom and became as large as a house.

Bane shines as a monster of unstoppable violence and a master of debonair poetry. The scariest thing about him isn’t his brute force, but his methodology, where he genuinely wants Batman to reach the highest level and become just like him. That’s exactly what makes Bane so memorable. Bane is the beast that Batman could have been, embodying all of his physical and mental strengths without his spirit. Bane is a dark mirror that shows us how terrifying Bruce could be if he went over the ledge, and the fear he generates sticks with the series well after he’s gone. His debut is what took the series from great to sensational.

4) Brainiac

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Superman has been going through some of the most painful, soul-wrenching situations that any hero has ever faced. His dedication to hope and preserving life is constantly tested, and no one has pushed him farther than Brainiac. In the original universe, Brainiac is the epitome of cold, calculating evil. His only goal is to learn all knowledge in the universe, and there are no lengths that he will not go to attain that goal. In every sense, he feels like a computer given a singular purpose and unleashed onto the universe with a vaguely petty personality. In the Absolute Universe, he’s completely different, being a monster who revels in torture.

This version of Brainiac is a sadist who, instead of knowledge, wants power. His design is far more monstrous and incorporates body horror, which makes him stick out way more in comparison to his clean mainline counterpart. Brainiac commands terror and insanity in a way that, not only is distinct from his other counterparts, but so blatantly outrageous compared to most of the other Absolute villains that he sticks out even more. His raw sadism and danger make it impossible to look away from him, even when Superman is in the same scene.

3) Zatanna

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Zatanna made her debut in Absolute Wonder Woman, and she was an instant hit. Much like everyone else in this universe, she received a massive design overhaul, this time hitting the stage with a goth, punk aesthetic that immediately set her apart. Her brand-new look is the perfect encapsulation of how the Absolute Universe handles its redesigns and why it works, amping up the edge without losing the distinctly Zatanna elements. It’s bold, awesome, and matches her personality, which is just as awesome, bold, and flirtatious. On top of the incredible design, Zatanna also brings necessary moral ambiguity to the world.

So far, we’ve typically dealt with either heroes or villains, but Zatanna is both very willing to manipulate and endanger others to reach her goals, and very clearly a good person. She wants to save her dad, but also places a terrible curse on Cale that winds up hurting her innocent daughter. Zatanna is cool, complex, and her magic is undeniably some of the most fun and creative power sets out of any character out there. She commands attention like the star she is, even when she’s not on center stage.

2) Darkseid

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Every other villain is loud, bombastic, and in your face, but Darkseid steals the show without ever making a true appearance. He’s the reason that the Absolute Universe exists in the first place, acting as the guiding force from behind the scenes. He’s yet to make a full appearance within it, but his presence is constantly felt. Absolute Martian Manhunter represented him as Bad Idea #0, being the source of evil and dread that spawned every ounce of destruction in this universe. In Absolute Superman, he is the voice behind the Father Box and the inspiration for the Omega Men, taunting Superman with visions of a destroyed world and attempting to constantly break his spirit.

Darkseid isn’t as visually present as many of the other villains, but he constantly haunts the narrative. We know who Darkseid is and what’s happening both on a meta and contextual level, but nobody else does. Within the Absolute Universe, Darkseid is an unjust god who destroys everything, and nobody has any reason to know that he even exists. The dramatic irony is delicious on every level, and makes every allusion to Darkseid hit like a semi-truck. Pulling back the curtain to reveal his shadow hanging over everything is wonderful for tension every single time, and he’s there in every single book if you look close enough.

1) Cassandra Cain

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Cass Cain is the main antagonist of Absolute Catwoman, and so far, she’s proven to be the single most interesting aspect of this story. Prior to her one-shot, she was both a physical threat as an assassin that Catwoman stood no chance against, and a ghost from Selina’s past who was easily the most mysterious part of everything. Her one-shot blew the door wide open, putting us in Cass’s shoes and letting us see her as the complex, compassionate character that she is. While Selina sees her as an obstacle, we saw that Cass is a broken woman who has fought to cling to her compassion and humanity, choosing to lift others up instead of ripping them down with hate.

Cass’s story is already incredible, but the reason it sticks out so much compared to Catwoman’s is that it’s something new and distinctly Absolute. Frankly, Selina’s story so far has been somewhat generic. It’s nowhere near bad, but it feels empty, relying too much on sauceless Catwoman tropes and a cast that lacks chemistry. While Selina is fighting against several factors to stake her claim, Cass came out of the gate with something that struck fans to their cores and captured their attention. Frankly, I would read a Cassandra Cain-focused ongoing with negative hesitation.

Which Absolute villains have captured your attention even more than the heroes? Let us know in the comments below!