Rob Liefeld and More Return To Deadpool for 30th Anniversary Special (Exclusive)

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld returns to Marvel for the first time since Major X to celebrate the Merc with a Mouth's 30th birthday. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Liefeld will write a draw a story in the upcoming Deadpool Nerdy 30 anniversary one-shot. Liefeld will also contribute a cover for the issue, which you see below. "As the Nurse wiped the grime from his lips and placed him in my tender, caring arms, it was love at first sight," Liefeld says, reflecting on Deadpool's creation. "The pregnancy had been a difficult one, I was relieved to finally show him to the world at large. Then he puked in my face and cried non stop for 98 hours. I hugged him tighter. Mess after mess, I’m happy to clean up after him, no matter the level of decapitation. We’re family, and now as Deadpool turns 30, I couldn’t be a prouder Dadpool. Marvel is determined to throw a giant bash for our favorite Merc, (sorry, Mando), and I’m thrilled to join in all the outrageous fun. Happy 30th Birthday son!"

A who's who of beloved Deadpool writers will also contribute to the issue. The lineup includes Skottie Young, Kelly Thompson, Daniel Way, Fabian Nicieza, Joe Kelly, and Gerry Duggan & Brian Posehn.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Duggan says, "The most important comic character is 30, and his party is the only one that Brian and I would break quarantine for. In fact, we’ve been wearing our Deadpool masks waiting for our phones to ring the entire pandemic. We were thrilled to have our time with him and equally excited to get to return once more."

Nicieza co-wrote Deadpool's first appearance in New Mutants #98. He adds, "It is with great pride that I watch our little boy, Wade, celebrate his thirtieth birthday. It feels like just ten thousand, nine-hundred and eighty days ago that I wrote his first words in a spiral notebook while commuting home from a three-martini lunch day at Marvel. Or as we called it, Thursday. And it feels like tomorrow that I'll be auctioning that notebook off to the highest bidder. Thanks to Rob, Marvel, and a plucky Canadian lad who dared to dream of wearing uncomfortable screen-printed Lycra for a hefty percentage of the gross. Deadpool probably would have demanded it be a percentage of the net..."

Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 goes on sale in March.