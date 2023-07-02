Doctor Strange Goes to a Wedding In New Marvel Preview

Marvel's world of mysticism has currently found itself embroiled in a murderous whodunnit. Though the mystery at the root of the case is one that's built for Benoit Blanc, things are taking a pause at least temporarily during the events of the next issue of Doctor Strange. The latest tale featuring the Sorcerer Supreme sees a detour to New Umarria as Stephen and Clea Strange attend a magical wedding between Umar the Unrelenting and Tiboro, Lord of the Seething Volcano. Umar, of course, is the mother of Clea, and Tiboro the Sorcerer Supreme of the Sixth Dimension and one of Strange's most notorious nemeses.

Still, the familial bonds between Umar and Clea are still too strong for petty differences to ruin the nuptials. Marvel recently released a preview for Doctor Strange #5, which begins with the Stranges arriving in New Umarria to attend the wedding. Keep scrolling to see the first few pages of this week's Doctor Strange ish!

Doctor Strange #5

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Pasqual Ferry, Heather Moore

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: July 5, 2023