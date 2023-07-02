Doctor Strange Goes to a Wedding In New Marvel Preview
Marvel's world of mysticism has currently found itself embroiled in a murderous whodunnit. Though the mystery at the root of the case is one that's built for Benoit Blanc, things are taking a pause at least temporarily during the events of the next issue of Doctor Strange. The latest tale featuring the Sorcerer Supreme sees a detour to New Umarria as Stephen and Clea Strange attend a magical wedding between Umar the Unrelenting and Tiboro, Lord of the Seething Volcano. Umar, of course, is the mother of Clea, and Tiboro the Sorcerer Supreme of the Sixth Dimension and one of Strange's most notorious nemeses.
Still, the familial bonds between Umar and Clea are still too strong for petty differences to ruin the nuptials. Marvel recently released a preview for Doctor Strange #5, which begins with the Stranges arriving in New Umarria to attend the wedding. Keep scrolling to see the first few pages of this week's Doctor Strange ish!
Doctor Strange #5
Written by: Jed MacKay
Art by: Pasqual Ferry, Heather Moore
Cover by: Alex Ross
Page Count: 28 Pages
Release Date: July 5, 2023
DARK WEDDING BELLS RINGING! Strange and Clea have been invited to an interdimensional wedding. But when the bride is Clea's own mother, Umar the Unrelenting, it's not exactly the family event the Stranges want to attend. Especially when the guests are mysteriously being murdered!
Page 4
*****
Doctor Strange #5 is due out July 5th.prev