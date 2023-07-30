Doctor Strange Is Sent to War In New Marvel Preview

The latest comic series featuring the Sorcerer Supreme has largely been a deconstructed, small-scale take on the character or, at the very least, as small a story can be involving a Master of the Mystic Arts. In the closing moments of last month's issue of Doctor Strange, however, Jed MacKay blew the lid off his story by introducing Stephen Strange and his wife Clea to one of their biggest threats yet: another version of Doctor Strange.

Fast forward to now and Marvel just released a new preview for the run's latest release, and it pits the two off against Strange's latest antagonist, one created as a result of the mysterious War of the Seven Spheres. Keep scrolling to see the preview for Doctor Strange #6!

Doctor Strange #6

Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman—WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Written by: Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay

Art by: Valerio Schiti, Juan Gedeon, Marte Gracia, Kike J Diaz

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: August 2, 2023