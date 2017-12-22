Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: Justin Trudeau Comes To ‘Betty & Veronica Double Digest’ #259

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Betty & Veronica Jumo Digest #259, which features an old-school Archie story written and drawn by Dan Parent and featuring a guest appearance by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery and the solicitation text below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7096]BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259

In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada — but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 12/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

You can contact your local comics retailer to reserve a copy, or get it on the Archie app on Wednesday, December 27.