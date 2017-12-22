Comics

Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: Justin Trudeau Comes To ‘Betty & Veronica Double Digest’ #259

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Betty & Veronica Jumo Digest #259, which features an old-school Archie story written and drawn by Dan Parent and featuring a guest appearance by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery and the solicitation text below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7096]BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259

 In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada — but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!   

Script: Dan Parent
 Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli 
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 12/27
 192-page, full color comic
 $6.99 U.S.

You can contact your local comics retailer to reserve a copy, or get it on the Archie app on Wednesday, December 27.

