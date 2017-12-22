Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: Justin Trudeau Comes To ‘Betty & Veronica Double Digest’ #259

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Betty & Veronica Jumo Digest #259, which features an old-school Archie story written and drawn by Dan Parent and featuring a guest appearance by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery and the solicitation text below.
In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada — but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 12/27
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
You can contact your local comics retailer to reserve a copy, or get it on the Archie app on Wednesday, December 27.