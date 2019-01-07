Exclusive Preview: ‘Wyrd’ #1

Said to be a mashup of James Bond and The X-Files, Wyrd follows detective Pitor Wyrd as he attempts to solve crimes beyond the jurisdiction of typical law enforcement. Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive preview of Wyrd, giving readers an expanded look inside the science-fiction tale.

Written by Curt Pires (The Forevers) with art by Antonio Fuso (Survival Fetish), the four issue mini-series will debut January 30th both digitally and on the shelves at local comic stores across the country. Stefano Simeone is providing colors for the first issue while fan-favorite creator Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer) is providing a variant cover.

Wyrd is already receiving acclaim from some of the hottest creators in the industry, including Uncanny X-Men scribe Mattew Rosenberg and Steve Orlando, the writer behind DC Comic’s Martian Manhunter maxi-series.

“I’ve said that Curt Pires is one of the best new writers in comics for a bit now,” Rosenberg mentions. “This is the book that proves is.”

“Wyrd introduces you to a man who steps into a metahuman modernist hell every day,” Orlando says, comparing Wyrd‘s protagonist to DC’s John Constantine. “With a whiff of hope for a chaser —Hellblazer meets The Negotiator in a soul unlike any other.”

The solicitation text for Wyrd #1 can be found below.

“There are problems, cases, too strange for US law enforcement to solve. Pitor Wyrd is the one who solves them–for a fee, of course. An unaging, invincible detective with a penchant for the strange, Wyrd is the one the government calls when things go very badly and very strange. This issue: Crimea. A failed attempt at recreating a certain US supersolider. A monster roaming the countryside. A trail of bodies.”

