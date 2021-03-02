James Gunn, Jon Cryer, Dan Slott, and More Share Their Favorite Comic Book Covers

More often than not, a good comic book cover can leave a lasting impact, providing a look into the fantastical world of the series in an eye-catching way. While trends on comic book covers have definitely evolved over the decades, their emotional resonance often remains the same -- something that was recently spotlighted in a viral Twitter prompt. The prompt, which asks Twitter users to "stop whatever they're doing" and share a comic book cover that they love, has gotten quite a lot of attention in recent days, both from fans of the comic book world and those working inside of it, whether as comic creators or as architects of a certain movie or TV adaptation.

There have already been quite a lot of comic covers celebrated in the Twitter prompt, with a number of people weighing in. Here are just a few of our favorites.