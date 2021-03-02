James Gunn, Jon Cryer, Dan Slott, and More Share Their Favorite Comic Book Covers
More often than not, a good comic book cover can leave a lasting impact, providing a look into the fantastical world of the series in an eye-catching way. While trends on comic book covers have definitely evolved over the decades, their emotional resonance often remains the same -- something that was recently spotlighted in a viral Twitter prompt. The prompt, which asks Twitter users to "stop whatever they're doing" and share a comic book cover that they love, has gotten quite a lot of attention in recent days, both from fans of the comic book world and those working inside of it, whether as comic creators or as architects of a certain movie or TV adaptation.
There have already been quite a lot of comic covers celebrated in the Twitter prompt, with a number of people weighing in. Here are just a few of our favorites.
And because I'm a maniac, here are some of the others I considered using: pic.twitter.com/hK8UR7WPVh— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. #JohnBuscema🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/wqBFQ9U1oD— Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. https://t.co/p7ch50yPZk pic.twitter.com/slSNHN1eoC— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. https://t.co/1tZuvcVuuM pic.twitter.com/ce153KIDBz— Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) February 28, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. https://t.co/DxvhLalJgS pic.twitter.com/XTcYGBALFV— James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic book cover you really like. https://t.co/gFPF7ZwMsL pic.twitter.com/qQq6Q9R2b2— Alex Segura (@alex_segura) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. pic.twitter.com/DUtI5jf4aV— John Paul Leon (@johnpaulleon) February 28, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. https://t.co/yArMfZoaOH pic.twitter.com/QsbQrGnyLo— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 27, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic book cover you really like. pic.twitter.com/uTcdsqTqRN— Jim (@CanadaDaredevil) February 28, 2021
Stop everything you’re doing and post a comic cover you really like. https://t.co/Fgfqt8nyD9 pic.twitter.com/ZRgnfzkM6a— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 27, 2021