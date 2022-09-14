Gargoyles Comic Book Covers Released by Dynamite

Disney's Gargoyles animated series is making a comeback via comics, and a new set of covers feature the protectors of New York City. Dynamite Entertainment announced its Gargoyles revival at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, with franchise creator Greg Weisman also returning to pen the series. Fans of Gargoyles will be able to jump right back into the action, while newcomers will be offered the perfect jumping-on point. While more details involving the story and creative team will be revealed at a later date, Dynamite does have six new Gargoyles covers to show off from a bevy of all-star artists.

Fan-favorite artist David Nakayama delivers the Gargoyles standard "A" cover, which features the central cast of Goliath, Angela, Broadway, Lexington, Hudson, Brooklyn, and Bronx. Nakayama's signature style was a natural fit for the Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic while also straddling action figure packaging. He has also illustrated Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of figures. The Gargoyles "A" cover will be displayed on Diamond Comics Distributors' September for December Previews catalog.

Amanda Conner is another welcomed return to Gargoyles, having done interiors and covers for Marvel's 1995 Gargoyles series. Conner's cover also has the key cast along with their human ally Elisa Maza. Dynamite is set to begin releasing facsimile reprints and collected graphic novels of that series soon, with more details to come.

Legendary painter and Dynamite artist Lucio Parrillo brings his Italian mastery to another iconic piece, as he portrays a muscular Goliath. With his brushstrokes and prowess in anatomy, Goliath has never looked more imposing and powerful, as each muscle and vein bulges from his strength.

Lesley "Leirix" Li does wonderful portrayals of strong and beautiful women, attracting fans and collectors in droves. Angela is one of the most important characters in the Gargoyles franchise, and receives a standalone cover from Leirix.

Editor Nate Cosby and the Dynamite team chose their longtime collaborator Jae Lee to infuse a gothic influence for the fifth cover. The Gargoyles stand on a balcony ledge together as lightning flashes in the dark night sky.

Bronx and some furry friends get the final spotlight from Tony Fleecs, known for his hit Stray Dogs series and My Little Pony? work.

Continue reading to view all six Gargoyles covers, and stay tuned as more information on the series is released.