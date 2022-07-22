The Protectors of the Night are coming back! While Gargoyles isn't returning in its previous format, the cult classic will pick up right where it left off with a new series of comics from Dynamite Entertainment. Though little about the new Gargoyles series has been unveiled as of now, Dynamite did say show creator Greg Weisman will help run the title as it picks up from the series.

Exact release schedule or the creators on the project have not been announced as of yet, but Dynamite has landed the license for the project. It's expected the latest series will continue the story of the show, just as previous iterations have done. After the series ran for two seasons on ABC, a format change took place before the third season, which many—including Weisman—consider non-canon to the first two outings.

Weisman previously wrote an 18-issue Gargoyles comics run for Slave Labor Graphics in 2006, which picked up the events from Gargoyles Season Two. Before that, Marvel had its own 11-issue Gargoyles run while the show was running. Though the Marvel series reference events from the show's first season, Weisman also considers it non-canonical.

It's unclear if the Dynamite series will retcon the SLG comics run or will pick up from the ending of that. Dynamite also said its license includes "facsimile reprints," which likely means that the hard-to-find Marvel comics will receive a new printing.

The launch of Disney+ has given the franchise new life, with the series becoming one of the platform's most popular shows during launch. Gargoyles star Keith David—the voice behind Goliath—previously told ComicBook.com he was aching at the chance to reprise his beloved role.

"You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he'd love to return and voice Goliath. "[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor asks. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."