Ghost Machine Founder Geoff Johns on Including Historical Figures In New Comics Universe

Now that Ghost Machine's introductory, self-titled comic issue has debuted at Image Comics, the indie comics label is moving forward full steam ahead with its line of genre-bending titles told in a shared universe. One of the first releases from the brand is Redcoat, a time-traveling tale about a British soldier who manages to become immortal during the Revolutionary War. Throughout the story, the soldier (named Simon Pure) has run-ins with various real-life figures.

"We already have a 12-year-old Albert Einstein in the first arc that teams up with Simon Redcoat. He's a little know it all that wants to figure out how the world works," Ghost Machine founder Geoff Johns told us at MegaCon. "I mean, he thinks he already knows most of it and the problem with him is that every time he says he has an opinion about something, he's always right, so it just reinforces his ego."

As it turns out, that's only the beginning. Johns added another familiar face during the Revolutionary War also happened to become immortal, and the two will clash throughout the years.

"And then we have characters like Benedict Arnold, who's the only other immoral that Simon is aware of," the writer continued. "He takes a place, but we have stories for Annie Oakley and David Crockett."

Bryan Hitch, another one of the partners in Ghost Machine and the artist on Redcoat, then clarified that it's "David Crockett, Monster Hunter."

During the company's initial release last year, it was suggested the comics could eventually bloom into more than comic books, given the Ghost Machine crew's experience in television and film.

"Our ambition for Ghost Machine is to push beyond superheroes, introducing new genres, characters and shared universes, completely co-owned by all the creators involved," the Ghost Machine founders said in a statement. "We see this as the future of how creatives will work and retain creative control and meaningfully participate in success like never before."

"Our passion is for the magic of graphic storytelling and the emotional resonance of compelling characters," they added. "But we are not just a comic book company – we are the first wholly creator-owned and operated media company of its kind, born out of a desire to create and succeed together."

Ghost Machine #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.