The Marvel Universe's Biggest Threat Is This Long-Forgotten Villain

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti are changing the landscape of Marvel's cosmic pantheon with the events of G.O.D.S., a mini-series the includes some of the most powerful characters at the House of Ideas. As the latest issue of the series revealed, Oblivion has been the one pulling the strings all along. Not only is the legendary cosmic entity the villain of this series, but they're also one of the most powerful beings in the larger Marvel Universe.

"When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman previously said of the series. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe -- in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic -- and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Through three issues, the series has garnered rave reviews with ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett being a supporter of all three issues thus far.

"Jonathan Hickman begins his next Marvel Comics saga in G.O.D.S. #1, a title with a controversial lead-up due to its high price point and opaque prelude vignettes," Lovett wrote in his initial review. "Despite all of that, it's hard not to anticipate the next project from the writer behind the House of X/Powers of X reboot of the X-Men and the recent reinvention of the Ultimate Marvel universe, especially when he's teaming with a powerhouse art team like the one on G.O.D.S., that being artist Valerio Schti and colorist Marte Gracia, who previously teamed on A.X.E.: Judgment Day. G.O.D.S. #1 meets and subverts expectations, leaning into some familiar Hickman tropes while shining the narrative spotlight in unexpected places."

G.O.D.S. #4 is set to hit comic stores on January 24th. The issue's full solicitation information can be found below.