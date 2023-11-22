Ultimate Spider-Man Trailer Reveals First Look at Married Peter Parker

Peter Parker is an older, married web-slinger in a new trailer for Ultimate Spider-Man #1. The new comic from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto is the first ongoing series in Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe. When the Ultimate Universe originally launched in 2000, it offered a fresh take on Marvel characters' origin stories. It became so popular that Marvel Studios used some of its themes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Nick Fury's appearance changing to that of Samuel L. Jackson. Hickman penned the Ultimate Invasion miniseries that sets up the new Ultimate Universe, and now Marvel has released a trailer and first look at Ultimate Spider-Man #1.

The Ultimate Spider-Man #1 trailer leans into the "Meet the Parkers" theme of the book, with a bearded Peter Parker married to Mary Jane Watson, with the couple having a pair of redhead children. Of course, a Spider-Man comic wouldn't be the same without his classic rogues gallery, and Kingpin and the Green Goblin appear to be his first opponents.

Ultimate Spider-Man changes Peter Parker's origin story

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," Hickman explained. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-Man story."

Covers for the first issue by Checchetto also put Spider-Man in some of his memorable costumes, such as Spider-Man 2099 and the Black symbiote costume. Another big change for Peter Parker is Aunt May has already passed away, as we see the Parkers at her gravesite paying their last respects. One clue for this Green Goblin could be the "Osborn Stark" logo on his shoulder pad.

You can find the covers and first looks at Ultimate Spider-Man #1-3 below. The issue goes on sale January 10th, followed by Ultimate Spider-Man #2 on February 21, 2024, and Ultimate Spider-Man #3 on March 27, 2024.