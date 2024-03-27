The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead #1 Review: A Lively Return to Form

The Goon, Eric Powell's iconic leg-breaking enforcer who keeps Lonely Street safe from supernatural threats with plenty of both horror and humor, returns to Dark Horse for their 25th anniversary this week in The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead #1. Regardless as to whether readers are returning for the newest installment in Goon's saga or discovering it for the first time, this new issue #1 delivers the essence of what made this character and their world a staple of comic book shelves for the last quarter century. There may not be much in the way of genuine surprises here, but there's an abundance of familiar charms and a cartooning style that has only improved over time.

What's present in the first issue reads like a thesis for Goon comics across the years. Goon and his sidekick Frankie clobber vampires and white supremacists with a mix of satisfying violence and hilarious background gags; villainous characters bordering upon being grotesqueries stir up ever greater trouble; a dame enters Goon's life presenting only more trouble and tragedy. These are all beats that readers have seen in The Goon before, but much like the tropes surrounding other comics standards like Hellboy or Usagi Yojimbo, their execution is satisfying unto itself. It also serves to make the anniversary miniseries an outstanding introduction, as well as a return.

Them That Don't Stay Dead #1 does stage a larger mystery with an unnamed woman coming onto Lonely Street with a mysterious package and vendetta, all of which serves to set the stage for escalating violence and intrigue ahead when combined with the Zombie Priest's return. But the plot is largely beside the point when enjoying this issue. That woman's lack of a name serves to place some self-aware humor on their noir-type role as a motivation more than a character. There's just too much fun to be had witnessing Goon rolling up dozens of vampires or getting "thrown down a flight of stairs" in a broom closet to focus on the plot.

The comedic beats prove to be the highlight of Them That Don't Stay Dead #1. Some appear as blink-and-you'll-miss-'em gags, like Frankie saluting the American flag being used as a stake for vampires. Others, like the constant push to sell opium in every conceivable scenario or an awkward barroom hook up, arrive as complete panels and pages staged to deliver undeniably funny punchlines.

Each page of Powell's work serves a clear purpose; some are humorous, some are horrifying, some even pack a punch of pathos, but they all get the point across. Character expressions read as loudly as any string of exclamation points and Powell's layouts draw readers further into this new threat of madness at a frightening pace. Character designs in The Goon were immediately iconic 25 years ago, but shaded backgrounds and detailed work surrounding these characters have improved considerably in that time. The result in a vision of The Goon that's more richly textured in black-and-white than many early installments in the series. That depth and range of vision is certainly enhanced by Powell's work on more dramatic comics recently, like the haunting Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?.

And much like the arrival of new Usagi comics from Sakai, Hellboy comics from Mignola, or TMNT comics from Eastman, the return of Goon this week provides cause to celebrate for both the character and creator. The Goon is a concept made for comics with such wildly varying tones and its quick-moving blend of humor and violence. So every new installment provides cause for celebration even after 25 years of outstanding stories on Lonely Street. It seems there's always space for one more.

