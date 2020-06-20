Marvel Teases Bad News for Nova

✖

Things rarely go well for Nova. More often than not, the Human Rocket is left picking up the pieces of a fractured Nova Corps, the planet of Xandar, or the friends and relationships lost as a result of being the sole member of an interplanetary police force. If you're hoping for it to get better for him anytime soon, you might not want to hold your breath. Friday morning, Marvel unleashed its comic solicitations for September 2020 and as it turns out, more hurt is on the way for one Richard Rider.

In the sales solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #6, the House of Ideas suggests Rider will be switching from the Human Rocket to the Human Wreck. Better yet, a distraught Rider is seen defeated on the book's cover from Rafael Albuquerque.

"As old tensions explode in the far-off Earth System, the political map of the galaxy is redrawn," the book's sales solicitation reads. "Meanwhile, old friends and lovers must redraw the maps of themselves – or tear them up entirely."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Rafael Albuquerque)

It adds, "He used to be the Human Rocket. Now he's the Human Wreck. Is there any coming back for Nova?"

The Guardians find themselves in one of their most dire situations yet as the lovable space pirates battle the Marvel Universe's version of Greek gods. It's safe to say we would understand if Nova can't manage to take down a corrupted Zeus, right?

“Guardians of the Galaxy is a high-octane spy-fi action-adventure set against an evolving backdrop of interstellar politics, intrigue and suspense,” Ewing said. “War is coming - and if the Guardians can't stop it, they're going to be right in the middle...," the series' initial synopsis read.

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 goes on sale this September. You can see its full solicitation below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

AL EWING (W) • Marcio Takara (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

As old tensions explode in the far-off Earth System, the political map of the galaxy is redrawn.

Meanwhile, old friends and lovers must redraw the maps of themselves – or tear them up entirely.

He used to be the Human Rocket. Now he’s the Human Wreck. Is there any coming back for Nova?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99. Order using APR201006

