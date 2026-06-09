GUNGNIR’s New Comedy Series Badd Gramm-Mar Brings Chaos to the Book Club (Check Out the First Trailer!) [EXCLUSIVE]

As any reader knows, there’s something about reading that makes you want to talk about it. Anytime you finish a book, comic book, graphic novel—pretty much any form of printed storytelling—the natural inclination is to share your thoughts about it. That’s where the book club comes in, offering readers a chance to share perspectives. But what happens when those perspectives are all passionate and sometimes wildly different? Well, that’s where the best sort of chaos comes in and a new comedy web series is bringing the chaos of the book club hilariously to life.

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Debuting on YouTube on June 30th is GUNGNIR’s new comedy series Badd Gramm-mar. The series, created by GUNGNIR founder and publisher Matthew Medney and Bella Monticelli, follows a dysfunctional reading group in Los Angeles and the weekly book selections spark so much more than just a chat about what they’ve read. The series will delve into so much more than the books and fan discourse and will feature appearances from a rotating cast of comedians, including Julia Hladkowicz (America’s Got Talent), Rama Vallury (Super Pumped), Raquel Woodruff (This Time), Jordan Stidham (The Martian Broadcast), Donna Dubrow (Ex Studio Executive, Professionally Unimpressed), as well as “Ad-Man” legend Cliff Medney. You can check out the trailer for Badd Gramm-mar and see just how hilariously chaotic things get for yourself below!

The Book Club Is All About Reflection (And That’s What Makes Badd Gramm-mar Interesting)

In Badd Gramm-mar, each week will see a new book explored and, in the process, be something more. According to GUNGNIR, the series is part review show, part social experiment, and part emotional group therapy disguised as fandom discourse. The series’ rotating cast of readers, “failed” creatives, intellectuals, romantasy addicts, comic shop lifers, and people still trying to graduate to adulthood will offer a bit of hilarity—and perspective, too. And maybe just prompt you to pick up a new book.

“Badd Gramm-mar began as an experiment to help readers discover great books, but it quickly evolved into something we believed could be a beacon for the book community,” Medney said. “What emerged wasn’t a book club. It was a collision of perspectives. Every episode brings together five voices from different walks of life and ask them to debate the same story, revealing as much about themselves as the book in front of them. The comedy is real, the disagreements are authentic, and occasionally Gramm-mar is ultimately a conversation about the cultural zeitgeist. Books remain one of the last great bastions of subcultural identity, where tribes are formed, ideas are tested, and the future of culture is quietly negotiated one page at a time.”

So, what can you expect in Badd Gramm-mar? Of course, there’s going to be reviews. Some of the titles that the group will review include Fourth Wing, Ministry of Time, Project Hail Mary, and Absolute Batman, as well as GUNGNIR titles Aeon, Existence Equation, Last Breeds, and Deadweight. Beyond the books, the club will have to deal the challenges of a book club—including being forced to relocate due to their own dysfunction. The result promises to be a series that will get you to laugh, pick up a book or two, and maybe even explore different ideas and themes as conversations go well beyond the page. You might just walk away with a new favorite book, and a new perspective, too.

GUNGNIR’s Badd Gramm-mar debuts June 30th on YouTube. New episodes will air Tuesdays.

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