Dark Sci-Fi Remake of 87 Year Old Story Returns for Finale with Exclusive First Look

David Pepose’s award-winning The O.Z. is returning in a thrilling new Kickstarter. What if The Hurt Locker took place in The Wizard of Oz? That’s the stunning premise behind David Pepose‘s Ringo Award-winning miniseries The O.Z., featuring stellar art by Ruben Rojas. Decades ago, Dorothy Gale left Oz but unwittingly triggered the rise of the Scarecrow, leading to a brutal civil war. Now, her granddaughter – a traumatized Iraq war veteran – has returned to Oz to put things right.

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Pepose has now officially launched the Kickstarter for #3, a 44-page spectacular. Celebrating this, ComicBook is proud to present an exclusive eleven-page preview from The O.Z. #3, as well as a stunning Dorothy and Scarecrow pinup by Skylar Patridge (of Action Comics fame).

The O.Z. is a Bold Recreation of the Fantasy Classic

This is The Wizard of Oz as you’ve never seen it before, boldly re-imagined for the twenty-first century. Pepose (Savage Avengers, Space Ghost, Speed Racer) is a skilled sci-fi and fantasy writer, and his comics are noted for deep character-work accompanied by thrilling action. The O.Z. is no different, picking up with the new Dorothy Gale at her lowest moment, and transforming her from scarred veteran into a true champion of Oz. As readers will see from the preview, all the old favorites are there too; the Courageous Lion, the Tin Soldier, and of course the Scarecrow himself.

Ruben Rojas (Proton, New Humanz) is no stranger to the genre, and he’s created a whole new version of Oz – a land scarred by war, where the stakes are growing by the minute as the Scarecrow’s mind disintegrates into madness. “It’s been a long time in the making, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for The O.Z. to reach its triumphant conclusion on Kickstarter,” says Pepose. “We’ve been so lucky to have the support of over 1,500 Yellow Brick Road Warriors across our previous two campaigns. That said, Dorothy’s adventures aren’t over just yet — our third campaign promises to be a blockbuster finale, and fans of L. Frank Baum’s classic Wizard of Oz will truly love how we conclude our epic saga of The O.Z.“

The O.Z.’s Kickstarter will fund the series’ 44-page third issue, with early bird specials and catch-up tiers for those who missed the previous campaigns. Rewards include:

Behind-the-scenes materials including David Pepose’s script, Ruben Rojas’ raw inks, and Whitney Cogar’s untouched colors;

Four covers by Ruben Rojas, Maan House, Joshua Hood, and Serg Acuña;

Print and digital catch-up tiers collecting all three issues of The O.Z., as well as tiers including all fourteen covers of the entire Kickstarter series;

Trade paperback tiers collecting writer David Pepose’s licensed and original titles, including Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, Space Ghost, Speed Racer, Captain Planet and the Planeteers, Spencer & Locke, The Devil That Wears My Face, Scout’s Honor, and much more;

Retailer-exclusive tiers providing additional discounts;

A store signing with writer David Pepose anywhere in the continental U.S.;

Plus many exciting stretch goals and add-ons, including a fully-illustrated map of The O.Z. by artist Kenneth Wagnon, a limited-edition bookmark by artist Ruben Mocho, and much more

You can check out the Kickstarter now.

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