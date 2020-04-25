HeroesCon 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

✖

Efforts to fight and reign in the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in many conventions and events in 2020 being either rescheduled or in many cases canceled. Unfortunately, another popular comics convention has joined the latter category, as Heroes Convention (known as HeroesCon) has announced they will be canceling this year's HeroesCon and shifting their focus to 2021's convention, which is set to take place on June 18th through the 20th. The announcement follows North Carolina's reopening phase breakdown, where they explained that the reopening of the state will occur in three phases, and it wouldn't be until the latter phases that an event like HeroesCon could even happen.

North Carolina's guidelines indicate that mass gatherings of more than 10,000 wouldn't be likely by June, and the stay at home order hasn't even been lifted yet, which was extended to May 8th, so things haven't even moved into the first phase of that plan. That's why HeroesCon is going ahead and moving things to 2021.

"In light of these developments and the current unprecedented and unpredictable nature of the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, and with the best interest of everyone’s health and financial wellbeing in mind, we have made the difficult decision to bypass a 2020 Heroes Convention in favor of fast-forwarding our focus to our 39th Anniversary show to be held June 18-20, 2021," the statement reads.

"This decision is not made lightly, and is made with the careful consideration for everyone’s safety at heart," the statement continues. "It would be reckless and irresponsible of us to expect our attendees, vendors, legendary creators, and our valued supporters to put themselves at risk by traveling at this time. It would also be irresponsible of us to presume that our vendors and artists would see positive sales during this time of economic uncertainty. We are hopeful that by giving as much notice as possible, our attendees and artists may be able to avoid costly airline reservations and may be able to alter any current travel arrangements without penalty."

HeroesCon is moving all funds dedicated to 2020's show to 2021's show, so that means reservations made by fans, artists, and the like are also being transferred to 2021's show. That said, refunds are being given on a case by case basis.

"We are not receiving a refund from the Charlotte Convention Center, we are transferring our deposits from 2020 toward a 2021 show. Putting on a show the size and scope of the Heroes Convention is extremely expensive. All the money we have received from the purchase of 3-Day Advance Tickets, Artist Alley Tables and Exhibitor Booths is currently tied up in the cost of renting the Charlotte Convention Center, our decorator, and several other items that facilitate the show each year," the statement reads.

"We understand that everyone is experiencing hardships at this time, and we are no different. All 3-Day Advance Tickets, Artist Alley Tables and Exhibitor Booth Reservations for the 2020 Heroes Convention will automatically transfer to our June 18-20, 2021 show. Requests for refunds will be addressed on a case-by-case basis as soon as possible, but will need to be postponed until the country, and our store, have reopened and finances have stabilized. We will do our best to issue refunds if necessary, but it will take us time to do so. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

You can find more on their official website.

