Hidden Springs Is The Baby Kaiju and Celebrity Collision You Didn’t Know You Needed (Exclusive)

Any number of things can happen during a typical day at a retirement community, but it’s a safe assumption that even the wildest days don’t often include a baby Kaiju appearing on the premises, and that’s especially true if the baby Kaiju is tied to the end of the world. Throw a group of aging Hollywood stars into the mix, and you have the series that we didn’t know we needed, titled Hidden Springs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hidden Springs is a new series from Dark Horse Comics featuring the talented team of writer Rob Williams (Petrol Head, Judge Dredd), artist Nil Vendrell (Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins, Shirtless Bear-Fighter!), colorist Berta Sastre, and letterer Simon Bowland (John Le Carre’s: The Circus–Losing Control, The Boys), and the story features a group of unlikely heroes attempting to save a baby Kaiju from military agents. While the group of celebrity stars can’t help but fall in love with the adorable Kaiju, they are also hoping to prevent the end of the world, and to do that, they have to get him to safety.

Writer Rob Williams explained just who is in this group of celebrities trying to protect our Kaiju hero, and the group sounds wild. “Hidden Springs is a fun chase thriller with a difference – the difference being that a bunch of decrepit old Hollywood actors, a Director, a rock star, a comedian and a guy who MAY have been a hitman, have to get a baby Kaiju back to its ocean home before the military lock them away for what’s left of their natural lives.”

While the series is incredibly fun thanks to its core premise, Williams also revealed there’s quite a bit of heart in the story as well. “It’s a story about finding something vital and important inside yourself, something worth fighting for, just at a point in your life when you’ve become convinced there’s nothing left. It’s filled with characters I’ve grown to love and, collaborating with Nil Vendrell and the team, it’s been a complete joy to bring to life.”

The four-issue series will feature a main cover by Pallach and a variant cover by Pye Parr (2000 AD, Petrol Head), and you can check out the new covers above. You can find the official description for Hidden Springs below.

“A retirement community field trip for a group of aging ex-Hollywood stars turns towards the bizarre when they encounter a baby KAIJU on the run from military agents. Bonding quickly with the creature, the cantankerous cadre of former celebrities have to somehow get the kaiju to safety—before it causes the end of the world!”

Hidden Springs #1 (of 4) will hit comic stores on May 13, 2026, and will retail for $4.99.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!