6 Years Later, Crunchyroll Adds MAPPA’s Underrated Dark Fantasy Ahead of Season 2

Crunchyroll is all set for its Spring 2026 anime lineup as the platform prepares to add most of the major series to its library. As the biggest streaming platform for anime fans around the world, Crunchyroll is the most reliable hub for a majority of the new series each season. One of the series returning with a sequel in Spring 2026 is MAPPA’s underrated dark fantasy Dorohedoro. Established in 2011, the Japanese animation studio MAPPA eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and many more acclaimed series. However, despite having a fairly decent fan base, Dorohedoro doesn’t have nearly as much popularity as other series from the same studio.

The anime is based on Q Hayashida’s Seinen manga, which was serialized from 2000 to 2018. The series made its anime debut in 2020, not long after the manga’s ending, and began streaming on Netflix. However, now that the release date of Season 2 is closer than ever, Crunchyroll has added the first season in Japanese with subtitles, as well as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, excluding Japan and China. The platform will also begin streaming the anime’s Season 2 on April 1st and add weekly episodes shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

What Is Dorohedoro About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story is set in an urban fantasy world where a dark and dangerous district called the Hole exists, where the strong prey on the weak. In a world where only the survival of the fittest matters, death is a daily occurrence, befitting the name of the area. The district is also a testing ground for sorcerers who take advantage of the lawless crowd and think of them as nothing more than insects. They perform experiments on those around the Hole’s hospital on a daily basis. Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, is one such victim of such experiments, as he is cursed with his appearance and tormented by nightmares.

He hunts magic users using a trusted pair of bayonets and his immunity to magic in order to find a clue to reverting to his original form. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, Caiman discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what transpired in his past. The upcoming season will continue his journey as he comes across more powerful enemies while looking for answers about how to return to normal.

Since the manga has long been over, the story is compiled in 23 volumes, all of which have been translated into English. You can find the links to both the physical and digital copies on the official website of Viz Media. Additionally, while Season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll, the official X handle of Netflix Anime confirms that the anime will premiere on the streaming giant as well. Both platforms will add weekly episodes starting from April 1st, 2026.

