Exclusive: Hit-Girl’s Canada Adventure Gets A Grand Finale And Two New Covers

Hit-Girl is headed to Canada, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the big finale’s stylish covers.

The new arc will kick off in Hit-Girl #5 when writer Jeff Lemire and artist Eduardo Risso take over the book. That will bring Hit-Girl into contact with plenty of thugs to take out, with a healthy helping of bears, Mounties, and wood chippers.

You can get your exclusive first look at the issue’s two covers, the first of which features art from Risso and puts Hit-Girl front and center. The second cover features art by John Paul Leon and has Hit-Girl running from an army of Mounties on a snowmobile. Gotta say, they are some of the more intimidating Mounties we’ve ever seen, and you can check out both covers below.

“Taking over Hit-Girl from Mark Millar is too much fun and the chance to do it with a legend like Eduardo Risso, whose work I’ve admired for a long time, makes it even more incredible,” Lemire said. “But the best part of all is taking Mindy home to Canada. You can bet there will be some blood splattered in the snow very soon. And if hockey players think they know how to curse, they haven’t heard anything yet.”

You can check out the official description for Mark Millar’s last issue of the series Hit-Girl #4 below, which is drawn by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

“IT’S THE COLOMBIAN SHOWDOWN. In the bloody climax to her Colombian adventure, Hit-Girl makes her last stand against Palmira’s gang lords. She’s enslaved Mano as a sidekick, but will he finally crack and turn weapons on his own people? HIT-GIRL #4 is an action-packed gorefest—the bloodbath before Mindy sets off to her next destination.”

Millar took point on the series’ first arc but is excited about turning it over to other creators like Lemire, Kevin Smith, and more as the series progresses.

“I’ve written the first big storyline, and this of course will also be the first graphic novel,” Millar said. “But just like [Kick-Ass] this is an ongoing monthly we’re launching, and every big arc has a superstar creative team. I’m being followed by someone better by the name of Kevin Smith, and his idea is just so unique. Mine takes place in Colombia, his in LA, and every arc will be in a different country. Other creators lined up are Frank Quitely, Rafael Albuquerque, Pete Milligan, Eduardo Risso, Daniel Way. There’s an Asian artist I’m in love with call Kim Jung Gi, and he’s doing a big arc. It’s very high end. We’re spending a lot of money and just hiring people [I’m] obsessed with.’

Hit-Girl #4 is in stores now, while Hit-Girl #5 kicks off Lemire’s run on June 20. Hit-Girl #8 hits later this year.