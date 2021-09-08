House of Slaughter Reveals Stunning Gabriele Dell’Otto Cover (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios’ successful Something Is Killing the Children series is getting a new ongoing series spinoff titled House of Slaughter, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the stunning new variant cover for issue #1 by Gabriele Dell’Otto. The new cover features a new character Jace doing what the Order of St. George does best, and that’s slaying murderous creatures of the night in supremely gory fashion. Jace’s weapons of choice are two hand daggers, and as you can see in the cover they are definitely lethal, slicing right through limbs and heads alike, and you can check out the cover below.

A the helm of House of Slaughter is co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth), co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), illustrator and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera (Razorblades), and artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal). You’ll explore the inner workings and secret history of the Order as well as the story and evolution of Aaron, who would go on to become Erica’s handler and ally, and you can check out the official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica’s handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter. Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition.”

“Ever since our first glimpse of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER in Something is Killing the Children #5, I knew that there was an entire world of monsters and monster hunters outside of Erica Slaughter’s story. And once the book grew into the juggernaut of a series it’s become, thanks to all of our incredible fans, I knew I wanted to start telling those stories” said Tynion IV. “I’m so honored to have the incredible Tate Brombal and the phenomenal Chis Shehan joining us to tell this exciting new story introducing everyone to the hunters Erica grew up alongside, and the other Houses within the Order of St. George, while Werther and I start plotting out Erica’s next adventure!”

“It’s been an incredible experience illustrating and building the world of Something is Killing the Children with James, and I can’t wait for fans to see what terrifying new horrors await in this new series-but readers, beware! There’s a very strong chance that things only get more terrifying, the deeper you go . . . into the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER.” said Dell’Edera.

House of Slaughter #1 features a main cover by Dell’Edera and Shehan, and variant covers by Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jenny Frison, and Mike Del Mundo, as well as Gabriele Dell’Otto.

“I am so honored (and excited!) that James and Werther have opened the illustrious halls of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER to me. This world is overflowing with characters and tragedies just waiting to be explored, and I cannot wait to draw back the curtains and show you what monsters lurk there!” said Brombal.

“As a fan of Something is Killing the Children, it’s a joy and a privilege to be part of HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER. I’ve wanted to explore this world further since the beginning and now I get to do that AND bring you along for the ride with some of the best creators out there.” said Shehan

House of Slaughter #1 hits comic stores on October 20th.

Are you excited for House of Slaughter? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!