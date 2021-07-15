Something Is Killing The Children Spinoff Series House of Slaughter Revealed (Exclusive)

Those who have been reading BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing The Children know of the fabled Order of St. George, and now it is going to get a new spotlight in an ongoing series. We can exclusively reveal House of Slaughter, a new series that will focus on the stories outside of Erica Slaughter's adventures, and at the helm is co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth), co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), illustrator and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), and artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal). You'll explore the inner workings and secret history of the Order that made Erica into the monster hunter she is today, and it all kicks off this October.

“Ever since our first glimpse of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER in Something is Killing the Children #5, I knew that there was an entire world of monsters and monster hunters outside of Erica Slaughter's story. And once the book grew into the juggernaut of a series it's become, thanks to all of our incredible fans, I knew I wanted to start telling those stories" said Tynion IV. "I'm so honored to have the incredible Tate Brombal and the phenomenal Chis Shehan joining us to tell this exciting new story introducing everyone to the hunters Erica grew up alongside, and the other Houses within the Order of St. George, while Werther and I start plotting out Erica's next adventure!”

“It's been an incredible experience illustrating and building the world of Something is Killing the Children with James, and I can't wait for fans to see what terrifying new horrors await in this new series—but readers, beware! There's a very strong chance that things only get more terrifying, the deeper you go . . . into the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER.” said Dell’Edera.

House of Slaughter #1 features a main cover by Dell'Edera and Shehan, and variant covers by Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jenny Frison, and Mike Del Mundo.

“I am so honored (and excited!) that James and Werther have opened the illustrious halls of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER to me. This world is overflowing with characters and tragedies just waiting to be explored, and I cannot wait to draw back the curtains and show you what monsters lurk there!” said Brombal.

“As a fan of Something is Killing the Children, it’s a joy and a privilege to be part of HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER. I’ve wanted to explore this world further since the beginning and now I get to do that AND bring you along for the ride with some of the best creators out there.” said Shehan

House of Slaughter #1 hits this October, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

